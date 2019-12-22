Having made up significant grounds from a poor start to the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season, champions Portmore United will be hoping to creep closer to the top three heading into the Yuletide break as they face cellar-dwellers Vere United in one of five contests today.

The encounter, to be played at the Spanish Town Prison Oval, is scheduled for 3:00 pm, along with the Tivoli Gardens versus University of the West Indies (UWI) FC clash at Edward Seaga Complex.

In late kick-off, Humble Lion will host Harbour View at Effortville Community Centre at 5:00 pm; Mount Pleasant FA will also be at home to Cavalier FC at 7:00 pm, while Arnett Gardens welcome Dunbeholden FC at 8:00 pm.

With three consecutive wins currently under their belt, fifth-placed Portmore United, on 27 points, are expected to give nothing away to the struggling Vere United in 12th position on 14 points, as they seek to improve on their record with hopes of ending the year on a high.

Portmore United will be mindful that one of their first three defeats to start the season came at the hands of their Clarendon opponents, but based on their current form, Ricardo Gardner's side should now make amends and turn that 2-0 scoreline in their favour on this occasion and extend their winning run.

That victory at home to Portmore United is one of only two for Vere United in 18 games, the other coming against fellow promoted outfit Molynes United late last month. While avoiding relegation is not beyond them at this point, Vere United need to start pulling points together to ensure another season in the nation's top flight and will be looking to take at least a point off their hosts.

Meanwhile, the high-riding Mount Pleasant FA, second on 34 points, will also be seeking to make it four wins on the trot against seventh-placed Cavalier (22 points), who are without a win in their last three fixtures.

Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis seemingly has the winning formula for St Ann-situated Mount Pleasant, who have won seven of their last nine fixtures, losing only two to Portmore United and Arnett Gardens, respectively.

Their heated pursuit of leaders Waterhouse on 38 points continues today and victory over Cavalier would see them provisionally move to within a point.

However, Rudolph Speid's youthful Cavalier team can hold their own against the proverbial big boys and could pull off a victory here should Mount Pleasant become complacent at any point.

Third-placed Arnett Gardens, on 30 points, will also be looking to cut into the lead and extend their unbeaten run with a positive result against eighth-placed Dunbeholden on 22 points. Arnett, who are currently playing some attractive football, have won five of their last eight games and are currently on a five-match unbeaten run, and by all indications, Dunbeholden could be their next victim.

It should be noted though that Dunbeholden themselves have been playing pretty decent, but have been unfortunate in having a few results go against them. They will be hoping that all will come together for them today, as a victory could very well push them back into play-off contention.

The contest between fourth-placed Humble Lion (27 points) and sixth-placed Harbour View (23 points), should be a close affair despite the scales being slightly tilted in favour of Andrew Price's Humble Lion, who are unbeaten in their last five games.

Harbour View, for their part, have won twice in their last five matches and are still trying to find their footing under the leadership of Damion “Stew Peas” Stewart.

Having moved out of the relegation zone and into ninth position on 21 points, Tivoli Gardens could very well continue their ascension up the standings, as they face a struggling UWI FC team in 11th spot on 14 points.

To their credit, the Phillip Williams-conditioned Tivoli Gardens went on a three-match winning run before suffering a 0-1 defeat to leaders Waterhouse on Thursday. They will be confident of returning to winning ways, starting with the scalp of Andrew Peart's UWI who are heading in the wrong direction.

UWI, like fellow strugglers Vere United, have only won twice from 18 games and they, too, will need to start putting points on the board consistently if they want to continue playing top flight football next season.

Finally, tomorrow's flagship Monday night contest could see Waterhouse adding to the woes of Molynes United, who rapidly fell from second position to 10th position on 22 points. Molynes, who started life in the RSPL with six wins on the trot, have lost 10 of their last 11 games and their chances of turning that form around will be no easy feat, especially against Marcel Gayle's Waterhouse who seem hell-bent on finishing tops this season after being beaten in the last two finals by Portmore United.

Today's games

3:00 pm: Portmore United vs Vere United @ Prison Oval

3:00 pm: Tivoli Gardens vs UWI FC @ Edward Seaga Complex

5:00 pm: Humble Lion vs Harbour View @ Effortville Community Centre

7:00 pm: Mount Pleasant FA vs Cavalier FC @ Drax Hall Sports Complex

8:00 pm: Arnett Gardens vs Dunbeholden FC @ Anthony Spaulding Complex

Tomorrow's game

8:00 pm: Waterhouse FC vs Molynes United FC @ Drewsland Stadium