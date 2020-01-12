Champs Portmore take aim at Arnett Gardens

After being put in their place by Humble Lion last week, champions Portmore United will be hoping to make amends on match week 22 of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), but face no easier task against Arnett Gardens.

The game to be played at Spanish Town Prison Oval, is one of four contests scheduled for 3:00 pm today.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Humble Lion (33 points) will be at home against eighth-placed Tivoli Gardens (26 points); fifth-placed Dunbeholden (31 points) visit 11th-placed University of the West Indies (UWI) FC (16 points), while cellar dwellers Vere United (15 points) welcome second-placed Waterhouse (39 points).

The day's late contest will see seventh-placed Cavalier (28 points) and 10th-placed Molynes United (24 points) locking horns at Stadium East at 5:00 pm.

Having previously made good strides with a four-match winning run that placed them in the top half of the table, Portmore United have been gradually knocked off the bubble after being condemned to a second-consecutive defeat by Humble Lion on last.

That loss left Portmore United in sixth position on 30 points, just two ahead of Cavalier. While Portmore United will be intent on widening that gap, taking all three points against third-placed Arnett Gardens (34 points) is not expected to be an easy feat.

Still, Ricardo “Bib” Gardner is expected to rally his troops to give off a more confident and competitive performance, contrary to what they displayed last week.

With a number of youthful players now expected to get more opportunities in the first team following the departure of Andre “LA” Lewis and leading striker Cory Burke, who are once again plying their trade overseas, Gardner is optimistic that those youngsters will make the most of their playing time.

Former Jamaica College standout Raffique Bryan, who has made a surprising return after falling off the grid for some time, is one such player Gardner is hoping will find a rhythm to assist the team in its title defence.

“He is a talent, and I think once we get him back up to his level, we will get goals from him because he loves scoring goals and he knows how to get in the space and all that. So I think once we continue to learn his style of play we will see something special from him and we are hopeful that we can help him going forward, and he can help us also,” the former Reggae Boy told the Jamaica Observer.

On the other hand, Arnett Gardens have been enjoying fairly decent form as the third-best attacking team in the league, and given the fact that they were 1-0 winners over Portmore United in their previous meeting, they should enter today's contest confident of repeating the feat.

Andrew Price's Humble Lion started the year exactly how they wanted to and will now be looking to build on that performance against a resurgent Tivoli Gardens unit that continues to claw their way up the table.

It should be an exciting affair at Effortville Community Centre, as both teams are in good attacking form. Humble Lion won their first meeting 2-1 in West Kingston and Tivoli Gardens will now be seeking to return the favour and continue their ascension.

Having now found themselves in the top half of the standing, Dunbeholden will be intent on consolidating their position, and given their current form, they are overwhelmingly favoured to do so at the expense of the struggling UWI FC.

With three consecutive wins under their belt, the St Catherine-based team should make it number four on the trot, while heaping more misery on the Andrew Peart-coached UWI side which has been a shadow of themselves this season.

Waterhouse have gradually lost their way, as they have dropped points in three successive fixtures, and as a result, have been relegated into second position after leading the league at a merry clip midway the season.

However, they are more than capable of better, and they should begin their mending today as they will prove hard to beat against Vere United, who are expected to remain at the foot of the table for at least another week.

Meanwhile, the late contest between Cavalier and Molynes United also promises some amount of excitement as both teams have been struggling to remain consistent where accumulating points is concerned. But both possess their fair share of talent, and as such, are expected to be in a fierce battle for the goodies.

Tomorrow, leaders Mount Pleasant FA (40 points) will be away to ninth-placed Harbour View (26 points), who will once again take orders from Ludlow Bernard, following the sacking of Damion “Stew Peas” Stewart after 10 games in charge.