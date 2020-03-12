Champs shutdown

The popular Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships has been cancelled as a safety measure in light of the increasing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after Jamaica confirmed its first case a few days ago.

This will be the second time in the 110-year history that the five-day spectacle — considered to be the world's most popular high school athletics meet — will not be held since the inception in 1910. The first time was in 1944 and that was hampered by World War II.

The painful decision arrived following a lengthy meeting yesterday at the Ministry of Health between government officials, title sponsor GraceKennedy and organisers of the event, ISSA.

Government members in attendance were Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, and Health and Wellness Minister, Dr the Hon Christopher Tufton.

Representing ISSA were President Keith Wellington, Champs Chairman Colleen Montague, and the Chair of the Champs Committee Richard Thompson.

GraceKennedy was represented by its group CEO Senator Don Wehby and general counsel and chief corporate secretary, Gail Moss-Solomon.

A widely circulated joint statement by stakeholders at the meeting confirmed the unpopular decision.

“This was not a decision taken lightly. We have been watching the developments with COVID-19 keenly, with a view to making the right decision should it ever present here. Now that it is here, and the Health Ministry is discouraging mass gatherings, we feel strongly that this is the best decision,” said ISSA President Wellington.

Jamaica Labour Party Senator and GraceKennedy's CEO Wehby reiterated Wellington's sentiments.

“We have to act in the nation's interest. It's a tough situation because you have athletes who are ready, coaches who have worked hard to prepare them, workers who were ready for the event, and many expectant fans across the world.

“As title sponsors, this is GraceKennedy's single largest sponsorship worldwide, but at the end of the day, the risk is too great, and the health of the country is paramount,” said Wehby.

Health Minister Dr Tufton, who announced the travel ban of Jamaican schools to Penn Relays on Monday, supported the cancellation.

“This is now a public health issue. Covid-19 has been declared a global pandemic which changes the rules of engagement. We must take all steps possible to curtail community spread and as such we should not have any such event,” he noted.

For his part, Education Minister Samuda was firm in his agreement with the decision to cancel.

“We have to take all the necessary precautions to keep our young people safe, inside and outside of the school environment. I have been having meetings with my principals as to how to do this, even as this situation quickly evolves,” he said.

Grange also agreed stating the importance of an event, “however, our only obligation at this point is to act responsibly, and the decision to cancel, tough as it may be, is the right and most responsible one”.

— Howard Walker