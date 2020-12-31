A blessing indeed!

Having always felt a yearning for a call-up to represent West Indies in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Andre McCarthy is not only happy that his dream is about to come to fruition, but believes he is mentally and physically armed and ready for his debut.

The Jamaican middle-order batsman was named in the regional side's 15-man squad to tackle Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series during their tour of the south Asian country next month. The teams will also square off in two Test matches.

This series will be the West Indies' first assignment in the ODI Super League and will be their third tour since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, having already visited England and New Zealand.

McCarthy, who has only made one Twenty20 appearance for the West Indies against Pakistan in 2018, is one of several new faces selected for the tour due to the absence of more experienced players, including Test Captain Jason Holder and limited-overs Captain Kieron Pollard, who opted out of the tour for COVID-19-related or “personal reasons”.

Still, any opportunity to sport the maroon is always welcomed and McCarthy, like the others, will be aiming to grasp it with both hands and hopefully do some damage with both bat and ball — provided they make the final cut for each game.

“Opportunities come in different ways and this is just one of those occasions where an opportunity has presented itself and we just have to make the most of it. So, to be honest, it is a very good feeling for me and I am just looking to go out there and do what I always do in 50-over cricket, just play positive and score runs,” said McCarthy, who will be joined in the ODI squad by compatriots Rovman Powell and Nkrumah Bonner.

“It is always good rubbing shoulders with some of your countrymen in the West Indies team, so it's a good feeling making the step up and it is just for me to go out there, stay focused and perform as best as I can because obviously it is my first time so I am just looking to make a mark,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

McCarthy, 33, who made his debut for Jamaica across all formats of the game in 2013, was voted the best all-rounder in last year's Super50 tournament, after scoring 363 runs and taking 11 wickets in eight matches for Jamaica.

That, coupled with the hard work over the years, he believes speaks volumes where his selection is concerned.

“The last Super50 tournament was really good for me, so I am just looking to build on that and you know the selectors were looking on me and they saw the performance and I believe that's what earned me this call,” the right-hand batsman, who bowls off-spin, noted.

He continued: “I am ready both mentally and physically, I played a T20 game for West Indies already and when I was walking out there I said to myself, 'This is where I belong'. So I know once I put on that maroon and go out there all of my hard work training in the mornings will pay off because I was always setting up myself to be a part of the team.

“So it just for me to keep fit and strong and do what I have to do when we get on the field, which is showing what I am capable of with both bat and ball.”

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tweny20 tournament after coming in contact with a positive case, McCarthy pointed out that he continued the necessary work and committed himself in preparation for some action in the new year.

Little did the player, affectionately called “Blobber” by his peers, know that his first line of duty would be in the West Indies set-up.

“It was unfortunate because I tested negative, but everything happens for a reason and this is the call that I have always been waiting for and like I said, it is just for me now to make the best use of it,” the Melbourne Cricket Club representative stated.

“When I got the call I was saying to myself it was good that I never took the year for granted because of the virus. I was always practising and putting in the work and this [selection] is just the icing on the cake and it goes to show that as a sportsman you have to continue working hard and believing no matter what,” he added.

With the lessons learnt from the unfortunate incident, McCarthy says is now taking the necessary precautions to remain safe until their January 10 departure for the tour which kicks off on January 20.

Hailed by lead selector for the West Indies Roger Harper for his fighting and competitive spirit, the aggressive right-hand batsman, who has some experience from his 2018 stint in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is expected to be the proverbial engine room of the touring team.

“Going to Bangladesh it always feels like you are going into a (biosecure) bubble because you don't really get much chance to go out so that won't be much of a problem for me. It is just weird now to be playing the game without fans but it is something we as players have to just adjust for the time being,” he said in reference to the quarantine protocols in place for the tour.