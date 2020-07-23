Changes a must for third Test

Obviously, the batting was a major failure for West Indies as England won the second Test to draw level in the three-Test series at 1-1.

The collapse on the fourth afternoon when the visitors just managed to save the follow-on was pivotal.

That slide was engineered by the magnificent Ben Stokes who used the short ball aimed at the right hander's body and head from around the wicket with great effect. He was supported by a five-man leg-side field, two backward of the square leg umpire and three in front of square.

I remember when such tactics — recognised in cricket as 'leg theory' and 'bodyline' — were frowned on, especially when the great West Indies pace attacks of decades ago was on the rampage. But it is clearly back in vogue. The South African-born New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner has earned great success using the short-ball, body-line attack.

Regarding the second Test victory by England on Monday, former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew says on the BBC website: “At one point, (Stokes) sent down more than 50 bouncers in an 11-over spell. The old bowler in me knows just how great a toll that would have taken on his body”.

The aim of course is to get the batsman to fend off his body or miscue the hook/pull stroke thereby presenting a catch to the field. Also, the short ball tactic can have the effect of unsettling the batsman to such an extent that he loses his wicket in other ways.

Obviously, the bowler has to be supremely fit, as are Wagner and Stokes.

The short-ball tactic, supported by an appropriate field, is one which West Indies fast bowlers and their handlers will now have to consider from time to time. There are some who won't find it easy to do. But it has to become part of the plan for West Indies teams going forward.

Likewise, West Indian batsmen — not least Jermaine Blackwood — must find a way to deal with intimidatory, short-ball bowling. Whatever the method, be it counter attack using the hook and pull shots, evasive action, or a mixed approach depending on the situation, it has to be practised and perfected.

Also, here is an aspect to which coaches at the junior level must pay special attention.

For the third Test starting tomorrow, the selectors will clearly have to replace the stylish stroke maker Shai Hope, whose confidence must be at rock bottom after a string of low scores in Tests, starting well before this tour. Nkrumah Bonner seems set for his first Test.

The left-hand opener John Campbell, who has looked especially vulnerable in English conditions, is also under pressure. But the selectors may well be swayed by their own policy of giving players “a fair run”, and the fact that he made a half-century against Afghanistan three Test matches ago, late last year.

Should the decision be taken to replace Campbell, the selectors will have to look outside the 15-man squad to the reserves, for an opener, another left-hander, 26 year-old Barbadian Shane Moseley.

What to do about the bowling attack? Playing first Test hero Shannon Gabriel in the second Test — after just a three-day break — was clearly a risk, given his relatively recent recovery from ankle injury.

Gabriel gave it his all, and bowled well at times, but for those of us looking on, he looked drained. To rub salt into the wound, chances off his bowling were dropped, causing him to end the game without a wicket. For his and the team's long-term good, he should be rested for this final Test.

The most prized quality that Gabriel brings is extra pace. For that reason, my replacement would be the express paceman Oshane Thomas, drawn from the reserves, once he is fit.

Alzarri Joseph, seemingly picked up an injury in the second Test, though he was asked to bowl after that. For me, from an abundance of caution, Joseph should give way to Chemar Holder, who was the top fast bowler in the regional four-day tournament.

There's been talk about the bulky off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall being included for this final Test. He very probably would have enjoyed the conditions in the second Test at Old Trafford. No doubt the selectors will be tempted, with that hallowed ground being the venue yet again.

But that would mean shortening the pace attack, possibly replacing the classy Kemar Roach, who while he hasn't had had much success, has bowled consistently well.

Finally, catches win matches. West Indies will have to improve in that department.

The admirably determined England opener Dominic Sibley made a 372-ball 120 in the first innings of the second Test —an innings, in my view, as crucial to England's cause as was Stokes's fabulous 176.

Sibley was dropped twice — a difficult chance at leg slip when he was 44 and an easy, dolly of a catch to the usually reliable Jason Holder at second slip, at 68. Holder kept his head down for a long time looking at the ball after he had dropped it. He like everyone else knew how vital that miss was.

Campbell's missed chance late in the game only made matters worse. The damage was done long before.