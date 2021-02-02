Chanice Porter improves on season's best with 6.52m jump

Two-time National Senior champion and World Championships finalist Chanice Porter marginally improved on her season's best after placing second in the women's long jump at Sunday's second American Track League indoor track and field meet at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayettevile, Arkansas.

Porter had a best mark of 6.52m to finish behind American Kendell Williams' 6.60m with France's Yanis David third with 6.32m.

The former Manchester High School and University of Georgia athlete jumped 6.52m twice in the competition, in the second and fourth rounds, and led the competition until the third round when Williams took over.

In the men's 60m, former Jamaican World Under-20 100m bronze medallist Odean Skeen was eighth overall in the men's 60m, running 6.83 seconds, and was just edged out of the final by Jamaican-born Jak Ali Harvey of Turkey and American Davon Demoss, who both clocked 6.82 seconds.

Harvey was fifth in the final with 6.79 seconds, as Americans Maurice Eaddy (6.63 seconds) and Marvin Bracey (6.66 seconds) were first and second, respectively, and Barbados' Mario Burke was third with 6.68 seconds.

On Saturday, National record holder Danniel Thomas-Dodd won the women's invitational shot put at the Bob Pollock meet at Clemson University with 18.30m.

Clive Pullen was second in the men's triple jump with 16.37m, while Natoya Goule won the women's 800m in two minutes, 1.07 seconds.

— Paul Reid