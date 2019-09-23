Charlemont seriously dent Dinthill daCosta Cup hopes

Reigning Ben Francis Cup champions Charlemont High put a serious dent in the chances of rivals Dinthill Technical advancing from the first round of the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup competition when they pulled out a nervy 3-2 away win on Saturday at Dinthill playing field.

The wins sees Charlemont increase their own chances of a place in the second round of the competition, as they now have six points from three games.

The game began in a typical derby atmosphere, with neither side giving an inch before the hosts took control of the game thanks mainly to the wing play of Rojia Layne and the enterprise of Shavon Thompson.

But a Charlemont three-goal blitz midway the half gave the visitors a decisive advantage. Alex Case was the first to find the back of the net for the team clad in red and white in the 23rd minute. With their confidence lifted, Charlemont went in hunt for more and were two goals to the good five minutes later when Captain Clive Wedderburn rose high to power home a right-sided cross.

The fans on the terraces were still celebrating when Howard Baker poked home the third from close range just a minute later.

Sensing that their season was slipping away, Dinthill gathered themselves in an effort to get back in the game and had a lifeline when Carlington Facey fired home in the 39th minute.

Being down 1-3 at the interval meant that Dinthill had to give it their all in the second half, and that they did as the attacking force of Charlemont withered away.

A curling effort from Dwayne Green that flew over the head of goalkeeper Derland Hyatt and into the back of the net in the 71st minute gave Dinthill real hope of staging a dramatic comeback, but the momentum went out of the game when Hyatt collapsed a few minutes later.

The goalkeeper complained of chest pains to his teammates moments after conceding the second goal and, after collecting a routine pass in the 75th minute, fell to the ground and never got back up.

Hyatt had to be taken off the field and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Having made all five substitutions before Hyatt left the game, outfield player Kaderif Parker had to deputise in goal as Charlemont soldiered on with only 10 players.

Upon the resumption of the game Dinthill threw everything at Charlemont but could find no further goals, despite a stand-in goalkeeper tending between the sticks for the remaining minutes which included nine minutes of stoppage time.

Dinthill Technical Coach Zavier Gilbert blamed the loss on one mistake from which his team failed to recover.

“One simple mistake, playing in a danger zone when we shouldn't — and they capitalised on it. We just turned over the ball too easy in the middle of the park; it was difficult for us to get back from that. We didn't show the composure that we should have after we went behind, and in quick succession they were three goals up.”

Gilbert did laud his boys for a valiant effort despite the odds, after going three goals down.

“But credit to the young men — they fought, they tried, they gave a good effort. We should have and could have been a little bit smarter in the final third and got some more opportunities to score, but such is the nature of the game.”

He admitted that things were looking grim after the third loss in a row this season.

“This puts our season in a real difficult spot; hopefully things can work out for us and we still advance,” said Gilbert.

Meanwhile, Charlemont coach Kavi Meeks disclosed that his goalkeeper had a medical condition that flared up during the game

“He has asthma but this is the first time he has had an attack this season.”

While pleased about the three points gained, Meeks was disappointed that his team did not express themselves the way they normally do.

“This is a good three points for us. We tried to stick to our philosophy of passing the ball, moving it around and pulling out players to create spaces and attack those spaces [but] it just didn't work today. In the second half we just needed to sit behind the ball and maintain possession when we had it.

“We started well, we got the three goals — and then we just shut off. In terms of the ending, we really stood up. We defended and ensured that we came out with the three points, so I am excited about that aspect of the game.”

Surprise Zone K leaders McGrath High defeated Enid Bennett 2-1 for their third win of the season, as they continue to lead the zone with nine points. Charlemont are second with six points, while Enid Bennett are third with three points.