Charles, Russell shine in contrasting results in BPL

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) – Johnson Charles continued to press for a West Indies recall with another half-century in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as his Sylhet Thunder went down by eight wickets to Dhaka Platoon.

Playing on Christmas Eve at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the 30-year-old St Lucian smashed 73 off 45 balls as Thunder raised 174 for four after choosing to bat first.

He belted three fours and eight sixes to notch his second-straight half-century of the campaign following his 90 against Khulna Tigers five days ago.

Charles, who has not represented West Indies in three years, dominated a 51-run second-wicket stand with Abdul Mazid (eight) after West Indies' Andre Fletcher fell to the first delivery of the match.

The right-hander added a further 42 for the second wicket with Mohammad Mithun (49 not out) before perishing in the 11th over.

Mithun, who belted a four and four sixes off 31 balls, then anchored an unbroken 65-run, fifth-wicket stand with West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who lashed three fours and a six in a 28-ball unbeaten 38.

In reply, Rutherford and former West Indies seamer Krishmar Santokie went wicket-less as Platoon got home with nine balls to spare, with Tamim Iqbal (60 not out) and Mahedi Hasan (56) gathering half-centuries.

In the other game of the double-header, Andre Russell continued to display his return to full fitness as his Rajshahi Royals beat Comilla Royals by seven wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Russell claimed two for 26 with his right-arm pace as Warriors reached 170 for eight, thanks to Englishman Dawid Malan's unbeaten 100 off 54 deliveries.

The 31-year-old Jamaican, given the task for leading the Royals, then smashed three fours and a six in a seven-ball unbeaten 20 to help see his side over the line.

He put on 39 in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand with Ravi Bopara who struck an unbeaten 41 from 23 balls.

Afif Hossain had earlier blasted 76 off 53 deliveries in a 60-run opening stand with Liton Das (27) before adding a further 62 for the third wicket with Bopara.