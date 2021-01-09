Charlton's Academy continues to give love to students

The Gift of Love programme held annually by local football outfit Charlton's Academy was made possible in December through the Precise Services Inc Foundation in Canada which was founded by the late Barrington Ellis, Olympic Brand Ja Ltd, and Payton “Ted” Smith.

Tasha Ellis, daughter of Barrington, was moved by the great work this organisation was doing in Jamaica, the place of her father's birth, and to honour his lifelong desire to give back to a worthy cause in his country.

“I found it fit, with great pride and joy in helping to put great smiles on the precious kids' faces and hearts. My dad will be happy to see his desire came to pass. We at Precise Services Inc will be doing more projects in collaboration with Charlton's Academy to keep developing great men and women for the future locally and internationally,” she said.

Jim Wood, owner of Olympic Brand Ja Ltd, pledged the continued support of his company to the academy.

“As one of the sponsors of this great venture that Charlton's Academy has going to help in youth development, we at Olympic Brand Ja Ltd are pleased to donate our line of Top Shelf Alkaline water to keep the staff and players hydrated.

“We intend to forge a lifelong partnership with this organisation as they seek to help in building positive men and women in Jamaica,” said Wood.

Smith, who is located in Canada, is also the sole benefactor in the, Sponsor A Child Programme.

He provided financial support for the Gift of Love giveaway and currently sponsors one of the academy players.

Charlton's Academy, the brainchild of Shaun Charlton started in 2014, with the expressed aim of helping to produce better Jamaicans for the future, by helping through the medium of football to produce the holistic individual.

“We at Charlton's Academy believe in building the three-fold person — spiritually, mentally and physically. We believe in building persons instead of building prisons,” Charlton said.

“Education being the key to our liberation, and the emancipation of our minds and ourselves from mental slavery. The academy stresses the spiritual by starting and closing practices and games with prayer.

“We also stress the mental. We demand academic excellence from our students, and teach them to respect themselves and all of humanity no matter what is theirs or the other persons station in life. They must maintain an A or B average in school.

“Keeping the body [temple] pure and undefiled, by exercise, proper eating, not using drugs, not using foul and abusive language, and playing football,” he explained.

Retired Fifa instructor G Orlando “Bunni” Byfield has been overseer of the Greater Portmore-based academy since it began six years ago.