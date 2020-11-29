Chase says he hopes to bring best out of Windies teammates

Roston Chase, the recently appointed Test vice-captain of West Indies, says he wants to bring the best out of everyone as the regional side hunts its first Test series victory in New Zealand since 1995.

“Leadership for me is just getting the best out of each guy in the team — finding a way to motivate that guy and also being a shoulder for him to lean on,” the 28-year-old Chase said during a recent virtual media conference from the team's base Down Under.

West Indies are scheduled to play two Tests against the hosts.

New Zealand, second behind Australia in the International Cricket Council (ICC) world Test team ratings, are especially formidable on their home patch, leaving them as series favourites against eighth-ranked West Indies.

When West Indies last visited New Zealand three years ago they lost by wide margins in both Tests.

Chase said thwarting the hosts' vaunted pace attack, and making inroads against a batting line-up led by skipper Kane Williamson will be pivotal to a positive outcome for the visitors.

“Seeing the experienced bowling attack that New Zealand have, they make it very tough for touring teams that come down here to really get those big scores you'd see in other parts of the world.

“He [Williamson] is obviously their skipper and the premier batsman in this team, along with the likes of Ross Taylor and maybe Tom Latham. Those guys, you've got to put them under some pressure early because those guys are the mainstay of the New Zealand batting,” he told journalists.

Chase, the tall middle-order batsman, has played 35 Tests, averaging 30.86. His off-break bowling has earned him 69 wickets, including a best of 8-60, at 41.15.

Chase, who said he did not expect the leadership responsibilities to negatively affect him, outlined a simple approach to strategising against the Black Caps.

“I don't really study the things I can't control... like what might be their [the opponents'] plans,” he said.

“I just study my game plan and focus on that, and that keeps me in the moment. It makes it easier for me to just go out there and execute, instead of worrying about the other variables that might be coming my way,” he explained.

The Test matches are set to start December 2 (Jamaica time) and 10 in Hamilton and Wellington, respectively. The Windies Test squad is currently engaged in a four-day tour match against New Zealand A.

West Indies and New Zealand are also involved in a three-match Twenty20 (T20) International series.

The Caribbean men lost the opening T20 — which was abbreviated due to rain — by five wickets yesterday in Auckland. The remaining T20 contests, both booked for Mount Maunganui, are scheduled for tonight (Jamaica time) and Monday morning, respectively.

On the 2017 tour, New Zealand won the three-match T20 series 2-0 after the second encounter was rained out.