Force to be reckoned with

WEST Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons has identified fast bowlers Chemar Holder and Shannon Gabriel as key components in their plan to win a Test series on English soil for the first time since 1988.

The 22-year-old Barbadian Holder, arguably the most exciting in a pool of emerging Caribbean pacers, is a member of the 14-man front line squad in England. He is expected to debut in the first Test next month after outstanding displays in regional circles since last year.

“He [Holder] is in the squad, so there's obviously a strong likelihood that he will play. I think his ability to hit the right lengths [is an asset]. He's got good pace, as in high 80s [miles per hour], and his…stamina, ability to bowl long spells,” Simmons said during a virtual press conference on Saturday from the team's current base at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“I think those give him a lot of pluses in being a fast bowler and somebody who can spend a long time in the West Indies cricket team. I think he has a lot of attributes that will make him one of the greats in West Indies cricket in the future,” added Simmons in reference to Holder, who is no relation to captain and all-rounder Jason Holder.

West Indies are holders of the Wisden Trophy after stunning the Englishmen 2-1 in the Caribbean last year. Hostile pace bowling was their main weapon, with Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Gabriel and young speedster Alzarri Joseph unnerving England's batsmen.

England, rated fourth in the world Test rankings, again start favourites against the eighth-ranked West Indies.

Chemar Holder, a major factor in West Indies winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, has been in outstanding form in first class cricket, dating back to last summer's unofficial Test series against India A in the Caribbean.

He picked up 15 wickets in three matches against the high-powered batting of the visiting team.

The long-limbed pacer, delivering with accuracy and menace, was almost unplayable during the domestic four-day competition, tallying 36 wickets at 18.91 apiece for Barbados Pride.

Trinidadian Gabriel, 32, has been one of the team's top bowlers in Test cricket for the past few years. Injury had sidelined him for months, but after undergoing ankle surgery he was declared fit enough to be listed among 11 reserve players on the tour.

The West Indies squad, which arrived in England on June 9, is scheduled to stage two internal practice matches later this month before heading down to Southampton for the opening Test, set to start July 8.

The four-week period gives Gabriel, who has captured 133 wickets in 45 Tests, the opportunity to prove his fitness.

“Shannon, as we know, has come back from injury. Being a senior member of the squad in the past two or three years we definitely have to look at him coming into the 14, if he is up to that fitness level coming into the first Test,” Simmons, who played 26 Tests for West Indies between 1988 and 1997, told reporters.

During Sunday's press conference, veteran seamer Kemar Roach sang the praises of Chemar Holder and Gabriel, as well as the rest of the cadre of pace bowlers.

“To have Shannon back in the squad is fantastic. Hopefully he can prove his fitness and obviously work his way back into the Test side [comprising] I think me, Jason, Shannon, Alzarri, and we have some other guys coming through as well who have been doing very well in the domestic regional tournament back home,” he said.

Roach, only seven away from joining the 200 Test wickets club, has bowled many spells in regional cricket, with his young compatriot Chemar Holder steaming in from the other end. Both, along with Keon Harding — who is a member of the reserves — were integral to Barbados Pride topping the four-day tournament.

“I've worked with Chemar for the last couple years. We're very good friends, so we communicate very well. He asks a lot of questions, which is what I like about him, and his work ethic is amazing so I think the future of West Indies fast bowling is in safe hands with him around – plus you have the other guys coming through,” he told members of the media.

“They [the emerging pace bowlers] are all fantastic guys. Oshane [Thomas] is one of the fastest bowlers in the Caribbean and I think he has a great future, so does Keon Harding,” added Roach, who turns 32 on June 30.

The West Indies tour to England was originally set to run from May to June but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The three Test matches are to be played behind closed doors in biosecure facilities, to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus which has taken tens of thousands lives in the United Kingdom and approximately 430,000 globally.

After the first Test at The Ageas Bowl the teams are to contest the second and third matches at Old Trafford, starting July 16 and 24, respectively. Both venues have hotels on site.

The Caribbean team has arranged to travel with as many as 25 players to allow for squad matches and to ensure replacements are readily available in the event of illness or injury.