Cheung tops JRA's IPSC Jamaica Cup Handgun Championship

Open category defending champion B Class shooter Kevin Cheung outshot his 33 competitors to win 11 of the 12 stages in the Jamaica Rifle Association's International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Jamaica Cup Handgun Championship at its Kingston range on Mountain View Avenue on Saturday.

It was an IPSC level III-sanctioned event featuring two rounds and was also the fifth and final match in the selection process for the team to the 2020 World Shoot in Thailand.

There was a significant increase of 12 competitors over last year, while there was one overseas shooter from Barbados who won the final stage of the Open category ahead of Kevin Cheung.

Cheung posted 1067.11 points after winning 11 stages and coming second on the final stage. He was pleased with his performance on the course.

“Well I just stayed focused (and) shoot Alphas. It's more about Alphas (five points). I only shoot 25 Charlies (three points) today and I had the fastest time overall. I am quite happy (because) I put in the work,” he said.

Cheung was also looking forward to representing Jamaica in Thailand in 2020.

Kevin Grant from Barbados with 810.43 points had to settle for second, while David McMorris was third with 755.08.

Defending champion in the Standard category Andy Yap did not compete in the shoot which made way for C Class shooter Ryan Bramwell to take the category after winning eight of the 12 stages with 1003.25 points. Greg Henry, who was second with 873.13 points, won two stages, while Alvin Amore, who won one stage and amassed 762.13 points, was third.

There were four stages' winners in the Production category which saw defending champion Christopher Hart winning four of the 12 stages to be crowned the overall winner with 935.27 points. Darin Richards, though winning four stages, amassed 909.63 points for second place ahead of super senior B Class shooter Anthony Johnson, who shot well but was not as fast as the younger shooters. Johnson won stage nine and got 901.40 points.

D Class shooter Yeonie Campbell-Simpson was the better placed of the two females who competed on the weekend. She came ninth overall in the Production category with 640.71 points, with her best position on the stages being second on stage two. Campbell-Simpson did well to get two Alphas on the swing targets at stage11, which is one of the harder target to shoot because it is a moving target.

“It was a good tournament...the stages were good and I think my performance was okay,” she noted. In terms of her ability to shoot the swing target well, Campbell-Simpson, said: “I try to train specifically for that because it's challenging.”

President of the Jamaica Rife Association Andrew Gardener was pleased with the day's proceedings, but expects the sport to grow in the future.

“We are happy with the number of competitors that we had. We are always looking to grow, to improve; it certainly is to promote target shooting and grow the sport. It's a fifty per cent improvement on the number we had last year, but we would love to see that number grow to fifty and sixty and seventy. This is the home of target shooting and practical shooting in Jamaica, and we want to get more of the affiliated ranges to participate,” he said.

The presentation of awards followed after the end of the championship match.