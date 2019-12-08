Chris Binnie ready for World Team Championship

Chris Binnie, leading Jamaica male squash player, says he is in good condition for the World Squash Federation Men's World Team Championship, scheduled for December 15-21.

The top-ranked Caribbean player has worked to successfully overcome an injury suffered earlier this year, and recently cruised to victory in the All Jamaica Senior Squash Championship at Liguanea Club.

“The national competition at Liguanea has helped us start fine-tuning the team for the World Team Championships in Washington,” Binnie declared. “Washington should be a great experience for the team, and it will be a good opportunity for me, personally, to continue to make strides in my game.”

Ranked in the top 100 players by the World Squash Federation, Binnie says he aims to improve his ranking by performing well in upcoming international tournaments.

“I think I am in the best shape I have ever been. I am fit and healthy and playing good squash,” he stated. “After that event, I will start back on the Pro tour from January to May. I am looking to storm back into things.”

Binnie will spearhead a team which includes Lewis Walters, Bruce Burrowes, Tahjia Lumley along with Coach Rene Denis and Manager Douglas Beckford.

Chris Hind, president, Jamaica Squash Association, said the successful All Jamaica Senior Squash Championship had helped the Association in its preparations for the team to participate in the Washington championships.

“Chris is clearly in top form, while Lewis has been training hard along with Bruce and Taj,” Hind revealed. “We don't have a great deal of resources and it is simply fantastic that this team will be representing Jamaica at the highest level of squash.”

Beckford, the manager, pointed out that Jamaica will be the only Caribbean country represented at the Washington tournament, which will be the second time Jamaica will be participating in the prestigious event.

“We have a good group of players who will be participating in the sport at the top level,” Beckford said. “We had a relatively good performance at the last World Team Championships in France, and our goal is to inspire younger players to aspire to replicate this achievement.”

Admitting that sending a team to the event was very costly, Beckford expressed his thanks to Sports Development Foundation, Jamaica Olympic Association, as well as the embassy in Washington for their support.

Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, Chris's sponsor, stated that, “It is exciting to see Chris back on top form. Now that the challenges he experienced earlier in the season are behind him, we are expecting him to fly the Jamaican flag even higher.”

“We wish him the best in [the] Jamaica Senior Squash Championship, and we anticipate that the entire team will be strengthened by their exposure at the December championship in Washington,” Lewis said. “JN Fund Managers and the wider JN Group are encouraging Chris to persevere and continue to put in the work necessary to achieve his goal of joining the Professional Squash Association's top 50 elite.”