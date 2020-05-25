Chris Samuda heads football interim committee

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Christopher Samuda, with the support of the main local stakeholders in the football fraternity, has been appointed chairman of an interim committee — the Premier League of Jamaica Interim Committee — charged with developing for the National Premier League a viable framework for its governance, operations, and commercialisation with a business plan as a critical element.

Responding to the appointment, Samuda remarked that he is “privileged to be a part of a good team which will go deep into the trenches in shaping and building a sustainable future for the National Premier League and the sport of football. This is not about self-profiling and photographed opportunities. This involves hard and self-sacrificing work, commitment to our youth and unqualified love for and dedication to the sport and country”.

The remit of the committee involves a review of existing governance, managerial, and commercial structures in respect of which policy and operational recommendations will be made for their abandonment, reform or improvement. The committee's engagement also includes the creation of a technical model and a comprehensive commercial and broadcast plan for the league.

In recognising the critical portfolio responsibilities of the committee, Samuda remarked that “football is a premier asset of Jamaica and must therefore have viable investment, commercial, cost-efficient, and revenue strategies which should be anchored in a governance framework that professionalises the sport”.

The committee has representation from the Jamaica Football Federation and the Premier League Clubs Association as well as independent members and is already meeting. In carrying out its work, the committee is empowered to consult with experts in the field and business community.

“Building is a selfless process, establishing is an obligation, and delivering is a non-negotiable responsibility. That ethos must always govern our aspirations in sport and generally in life,” Samuda stated.

Samuda was also recently appointed by Concacaf, with the support of Fifa, as a member of a working group which will make submissions for the establishment of a professional Caribbean league as part of the overall development of football in the region.