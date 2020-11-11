Chris Williams banks on corporate experience to drive Premier League

Even though uncertainty surrounds the start date of the local Premier League, new chairman of Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) Chris Williams is hoping a new sponsor will be in place if, and when, the Government gives the green light.

The nine-year contract with long-time sponsor Red Stripe expired at the end of last season and the league is currently without a title sponsor.

“Red Stripe's last contract has expired. We are in discussions with them and a number of potential sponsors and we expect to make confirmations in November, Williams told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced an abandonment in May of the 2019/2020 season and the governing Jamaica Football Federation has tentatively set a November 14 start to the new season, pending Government approval. But that appears unlikely at this stage.

The PFJL has replaced the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) in looking after the financial and marketing affairs of the clubs, and Williams has more than a few plans up his sleeve.

“For the 2020/21 season, the focus will be on broadcast coverage, and as such, the benefits to the sponsors will be very strong,” he pointed out.

Williams, who is the CEO/co-founder of PROVEN Wealth Limited (PWL), one of the island's top wealth management companies, was one of three independent appointees to the board of directors of the PFJL and he brings a lot of experience and quality to the position in governance experience, financial discipline and corporate reach.

“Governance experience, I have been involved at the board level in many organisations for close to 15 years and can help to drive corporate structural improvements,” he said.

“[When it comes to] financial discipline I am a close to 30-year veteran of the financial industry and have core training in accounting and finance. I and the other independent directors will put increase focus on financial management and reporting,” he noted.

He continued: “The reality is that the corporate bosses are not very familiar with the attractive commercial value of the league. We will need someone that is in the 'circles' who can show them the opportunities. I am in those circles,” Williams said.

A past student of Jamaica College, Williams said football is his first love. But despite that, he was unable to make the Manning Cup team during his tenure between 1979 and 1986.

“I grew up playing for Meadhaven, could not make JC Manning Cup team, but I did try,” he said laughing. “After high school, I played Major League for Meadhaven and represented UWI [The University of the West Indies],” he noted.

“Today I still play Masters League and school the young boys at the football factory,” said Williams.

“In my opinion, football is the number one sport. My dream is to see the young ballers of Jamaica having an economically viable career option through football. That is why I took the position,” he stated.