Chung, Speid appointed to JFF board

Financial expert Dennis Chung has been appointed chairman of the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) Finance Committee, and Rudolph Speid takes up the post of head of the Technical Committee, the local governing body announced yesterday.

At a press conference at the JFF headquarters President Michael Ricketts also revealed that the Reggae Boyz will be playing two international friendlies against Bermuda and Catalonia on March 11 and 30, respectively, as preparations for the World Cup qualifiers intensify.

The Reggae Boyz will tackle Bermuda at Catherine Hall Stadium in St James then travel to Catalonia – the autonomous community fighting for independence from Spain.

Ricketts explained that it will be a local-based Jamaican team that will take on Bermuda, as Head Coach Theodore Whitmore wants to examine players plying their trade at home.

Then for the Catalonia match, Whitmore will be using this game to look at English-based players who have expressed a desire to represent the country.

“As part of the scouting process there has been reports of a number of English-based players who have given some indication of their desire to represent us in this upcoming campaign,” said Ricketts.

“So the coach in his wisdom has suggested to the JFF that he gets an opportunity to look at some of these players, so this team will essentially be made up of English-based players to ensure that we get the best set of players to represent us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local football boss said the appointments of Chung and Speid, pending ratification by the board, were designed to rebrand and reorganise the JFF.

“For the first time, as it relates to the composition of the board of directors, we really welcome someone from corporate Jamaica as we try to rebrand and reorganise the JFF,” noted Ricketts.

“I am sure that he [Chung] with his vast level of experience will certainly bring a different level of transparency and professionalism to the JFF, and specifically, our finance department,” said Ricketts.

Chung, who sits on a number of boards, has considerable executive leadership training and experience.

“I have been talking to president [Ricketts] for a while and as my former president of the PSOJ always says, 'you can't stay outside and criticise'. So like all other challenges I will just come in and see what the situation is and then try my best at it,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

As regards the appointment of Speid, the JFF president said, “In a year when we try to qualify for our next global tournament we thought that is was very important that we strengthen our technical department, hence the acquisition of the skills and expertise of someone with vast experience in the technical component in the sport of football. I am absolutely sure that Mr Speid will make a difference,” said Ricketts.

Speid, the current head coach of premier league football club Cavalier, replaces Everton Tomlinson.

“I will have a committee so it's not me alone that will be able to recommend to the board like who should be the national coaches, which is very important.

“We will also try to modernise the department, holding the respective persons a little bit more accountable. If we are going on a tour or simple things like play a particular opponent, we want to see what the preparations are like, who will be monitoring to get the best results,” Speid noted.

“We probably need to be more technologically friendly, analyse teams better. So we trying to get some people who are very au fait in that sort of thing to help the technical staff to achieve better results,” he reiterated.

“Problems we had in the past in terms of preparations we want to eliminate those. We don't want to impose ourselves too much but to provide guidance and best practices,” he added.