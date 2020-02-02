Cibao on the brink after draw with Don Bosco in Club Championship

The chances of Cibao FC advancing to the second stage of the Flow Concacaf Caribbean CFU Club Championship were left in limbo on Friday after they drew 1-1 with Don Bosco FC at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston to complete their Group A assignment with two points from two draws.

The highly anticipated game between Cibao of the Dominican Republic and Don Bosco of Haiti lived up to expectations as both teams went for it from the first whistle. Don Bosco created two chances within the first five minutes of the game, but Elyvens Dejean unable to direct a free header on target from eight yards out before Kenley Dede saw his near-post effort smothered by Miguel Lloyd.

Don Bosco were then stunned by Cibao who scored with their first attack of the contest. Paulson Pierre delivered a perfect cross from the left side to the near post for the arriving Pablo Marisi to loop his header over Alan Jerome to make it 1-0 in the 7th minute of play.

Cibao then took control of the contest, dominating possession with good ball movement and attacking down the flanks. Despite their dominance, the Spanish-speaking players failed to create further clear-cut scoring opportunities, as Don Bosco remained in the game to be only one down at the break.

Dede had a glorious opportunity to get on the scoresheet late in the first half, but his shot on the half-volley went straight to Lloyd who gathered at the second attempt as Don Bosco remained 1-0 down at the break.

Cibao come out dominating possession at the start of the second half, threatening to put the game out of sight early. But Dom Bosco remained in the fight and were level when Alan Aciar turned the ball into his own goal from a cross from Marc Danjour to make it 1-1.

Herold Charles failed to capitalise on a missed punch by Jerome that left the goal gaping as Cibao pressed for a second go-ahead goal.

Despite that error in judgement, for which he wasn't punished, Jerome came up with a massive save, blocking the shot with his feet and body from point blank range, to deny Marisi as second goal in the game.

Don Bosco then had a chance to steal it at the end when Dejean cut inside his marker inside the box but fired over the crossbar from 12 yards in the 85th minute.

Cibao Assistant Coach Junior Scheldeur was left despondent at the final whistle as the fate of his team was now left up to the result of the game between Waterhouse FC and Don Bosco on today.

“This is not the result we were looking for, but that is how football is sometimes. We controlled the game, but that own goal really cost us. These things happen in football. Now we will have to wait on the result from Sunday [today].

“If the game ends 0-0 we will be through because we have two points and a goal. The ideal result is for one of the teams to win,” he reasoned.

Don Bosco Head Coach Natoux was hopeful after his team secured a draw and a point from their opening game in the tournament.

“For me, it's a good point because it's the first game in the competition and we played with young players. When we tied the game we tried to take one point which is good for us so the next game we will try to win,” he said.

The game plan for today's encounter against home team Waterhouse will be simple for Don Bosco.

“We will try to win, that is why we are here, we will try to win.”

Waterhouse FC and Don Bosco FC will meet in the final game in the three-team group at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex starting at 6:00pm.