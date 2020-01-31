Clan Carthy off to flying start in U-19 hockey

The Jamaica Hockey Federation (JHF)/Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Under-19 season began on Wednesday at the Mona Hockey Field with an opening ceremony and three games.

Dr Sharmella Roopchand-Martin, a JHF Committee member who addressed the boys and girls in attendance from the participating schools, encouraged them to have fun while they played the game.

She also urged them to encourage their friends to take up the game to ensure its further growth in the country.

Vice-president of the Jamaica Hockey Federation Richard Wisdom echoed her sentiments, encouraging the student athletes to “have fun”.

Meanwhile on the field of play, Clan Carthy High got off to a flier, hitting Wolmer's Boys' for six in a dominant display in the opening game of the season.

Seian Samuels became the first goalscorer of the season when he fired home from a short corner in the fifth minute of play. The boys from Deanery Road never let up as a brace from Tyler Cameron in the eigth and 58th minutes and Kevin Spencer in the 44th and 60th minutes ensured that they dropped the hammer on the boys from Heroes' Circle.

The other goal in the game came from Ishmael Simpson, who also scored in the 44th minute.

Samuels, who controlled the tempo of the game for Clan Carthy, showed excellent stick work and looks set to be one of the standout players this season.

Defending boys' champions Excelsior High were held scoreless by Mona High in the final game of the day. It was an even contest between the two schools as the boys from Mountain View Avenue failed to spark as they began the defence of their title.

The lone girls game of the day saw last year's beaten finalists Wolmer's play out a 0-0 draw with Convent of Mercy Academy 'Alpha'. Both teams battled feverishly in the afternoon heat, but it was a case of defences on top after 60 minutes of play.

The ISSA/JHF competition was set to continue yesterday with another three games slated for the Mona Hockey Turf.

— Dwayne Richards