Classy STGC retain George's Cup

St George's College (STGC) retained the George's Cup title following contrasting wins over Hydel High and Old Harbour High at the weekend.

A sudden death penalty shoot-out win over Hydel High on Saturday was followed by a resounding 5-0 win over Old Harbour High on Sunday, as the “Light Blues” turned on the style on day two to ensure the trophy remained at home.

Hydel High got over their day-one disappointment as they thrashed Charlemont High 5-0 to ensure they finished second in the tournament. Charlemont High finished third ahead of Old Harbour, after securing a 2-0 win over those opponents on day one.

STGC began day two of the competition knowing that they needed an outright win and help from Hydel High to retain their title.

Led by captain Nathaniel Campbell they set about doing their part, taking the game to Old Harbour High early. Despite dominating ball possession the hosts took a while to break down their opponents. Campbell, who hit a hat-trick, got his first close to half-time and got his second shortly after the restart.

Curtel Lawes made the game safe for STGC when he made it 3-0 before Campbell completed his hat-trick when he made it 4-0. Young prodigy Bryan Burkett then tapped home from close range on the stroke of full time as he finished off a wonderful team goal that typifies the STGC style.

In the feature game, Hydel High showed that their preseason preparations were hitting high gear as they emphatically won the battle of the traditional knockout champions.

Hydel High are the defending Walker Cup champions, while Charlemont High are defending champions for the Ben Francis Cup, so a good game was expected.

Both teams started well but Hydel soon had Charlemont chasing shadows as Deandre Walker pulled the strings in midfield for the Corey Bennett-coached team that took over the game.

Walker, who scored the goal which sealed the historic Walker Cup win for Hydel, was in sparkling form in front of goal on Sunday as he hit a hat-trick for his team in their comfortable win at Winchester Park. The other Hydel scorers were Ronal Hines and Showayne Leslie.

In addition to scoring three goals, Walker proved to be a handful for the Charlemont defence all game, suggesting that he will be one of the players to watch this season for the Ferry-based outfit.

STGC captain Nathaniel Campbell was pleased with the performance of his team over the two days and his own performance, having scored four goals in two games.

“The team played pretty decent over the two days of the competition, but we could have done better. The aim of the competition is to prepare ourselves for the Manning Cup.

“I am quite pleased with the number of goals I have scored, but there will be more goals to come.”

After overcoming a heartbreaking loss in the Manning Cup final last year to near neighbours Kingston College, Campbell is optimistic about his team's chances this year.

“Going into every season we hope that it will be the year for St George's College. We just have to work, and hopefully it can be this season,”

Assistant coach Marcel Gayle was pleased with the staging of the competition again this year.

“Most importantly, they get an opportunity to go out there and showcase their talent. The pitch is in immaculate condition…and the atmosphere is good. Every team that participates in the competition over the years always wants to come back.”

Gayle thinks that his captain will have a big role to play in the quest for glory this season.

“He is a handful — this is his fourth year in the Manning Cup. I thought the last three he was fantastic; he is a phenomenal player. if he can go out there on a match day and give his best, we will have something to build on.”

Team assessment was also high on the agenda for Gayle and company as the new schoolboy season fast approaches.

“It's still early season, we still have a long way to go. We are still assessing players, so this competition shows we are at level where we want to be and some of the things we definitely want to work on going forward.

“Comparing this year to last year's team I think we are more mature now. experiences from last year are going to make us tougher this year.”

Each participating team left the George's Cup with money. STGC received $75,000 for winning, Hydel High got $50,000 for their runner-up finish, while Charlemont High got $25,000 for third place, and Old Harbour High received $20,000 for finishing fourth.