CM Hinds claims silver medal in first online classical chess tourney

AS sports remain on pause during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Candidate Master (CM) Nathan Hinds became the first Jamaican to finish in the top three of the world's first online classical chess tournament held recently.

With the sport traditionally contested between two players over a physical chess board, the Torneo de Ajedrez Online Sunway Sitges (Sunway Sitges Online Chess Tournament) became the first chess tournament to be held under the standard time control of 90 minutes per player, with a 30-second increment from move one.

The nine-round tournament was divided into two groups, with the 'A' section being open to anyone while Group B was restricted to players under a FIDE rating below 2000.

CM Hinds, who started Group B as one of the top players, finished in second place on 7.5 points just below first-place finisher Honi Arora from India. Throughout the course of the tournament CM Hinds fought against opponents from Portugal, Colombia, Tunisia, Malaysia, and Spain, whom he defeated with great precision. With more than 200 players from 70 countries, CM Hinds valued the experience gained from facing such diversity in opposition.

“It felt really good to play against strong and rising players from across the world,”echoed CM Hinds. “I have to definitely thank my coach, International Master Jomo Pitterson, for his guidance during the tournament. I'm thankful that chess is a sport which can be played in person, by mail or over the Internet. With the stay-at-home restriction, the sport will see exponential growth over the traditional physical meeting sports.”

After the classical portion of the tournament had concluded, CM Hinds participated in a 16-player knockout segment of the tournament during which he finished in fifth place after drawing an armageddon game as white.

Chevaughn Grant and Ronak Shergil finished on four and three points, respectively, as the other Jamaican players in Group B. The remaining contingent of players who participated in Group A included Dr Valence Jordan, John Stephenson, Peter John Mcdermott, Darren McKennis, Andre Soares, and Jaden Shaw.

Each player managed to create several upsets against higher-rated players who are typically viewed as the favorites to win the game. Notable moments included local juniors' – Stephenson, Mcdermott, McKennis and Shaw – victories against players who outrated them by more than 300 points.

— David Rose