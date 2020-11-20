Coach Hinds says Latanya Wilson destined for netball greatness

The news of Gaynstead High past student Latanya Wilson signing to play for the Adelaide Thunderbirds in the Suncorp Super Netball League in Australia next season, has reverberated throughout the school community.

This is positive news for the former high school standout, who now attends the Mico University College. Her former coach at Gaynstead High Dalton Hinds was left almost speechless at the news of his charge heading “Down under” to play in the competitive professional league.

“At the moment words can't express, but some words that I would use are, proud, elated, joyful,” said Hinds.

Despite being left overwhelmed by the achievements of his former charge, Hinds insists that he was not surprised by her being drafted to play in the biggest netball league in the world.

“This is a situation that was expected. Latanya has always shown that she has a special passion for the game of netball since she came to the school. Her work ethic, her resilience from day one, basically told me that she was destined for greatness.”

The total makeup of the player, he believes, has set the platform for her to achieve great things in the sport.

“She is a coach's player. As a player, she challenges you as a coach. I don't know what it's like at the national level, but I know definitely working with her, she challenges me a lot which is good for the working relationship.

“She is that type of individual that will want to give of her best every time she takes the court because basically that's Latanya. Every time she takes the court she wants to give of her best. Win, lose or draw, she always gives of her best so, she will be working harder to ensure that she maintains that high level that she has set for herself.”

Latanya's impact on the Gaynstead High netball programme is already being felt and Hinds believes that it is set to grow even more.

“Already we have seen the impact. Latanya first made the Under-16 team at 16 in 2016 and we have seen where that has impacted on the performance of other Gaynstead girls wherein, between 2016 and presently we have had a couple of girls who have gone into the national programme.

“Currently, outside of Latanya there are three other girls from Gaynstead who are in the senior Sunshine Girls programme, however Latanya is the trendsetter and the girls, basically they feed off that energy that Latanya brings,” he disclosed.

With netball being the “big sport” at Gaynstead, Hinds is hopeful that the programme will garner even more support in the future.

“We are a small school and the support has always been good. This situation with Latanya signing with the Thunderbirds will only enhance more support. The school in itself, the directors, the parents, have always been supportive of netball because it is our standout sport and I am sure that with Latanya having gotten this opportunity to play netball at the highest level, outside of the Sunshine Girls, will only further bolster more support from parents, the wider community at large and the past students,” Hinds suggested.

The three other Gaynstead past students in the national setup are, Paula Ann Burton, Kelsey Jonas and Amanda Pickney.