Coach Lettman leaves Herbert Morrison

BOGUE, St James — A new coaching staff will be on the Herbert Morrison Technical bench next Wednesday when the two-time former champions host Spot Valley High in a return-round ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone C game after Leecroft Lettman resigned his position on Wednesday.

The reason for Lettman's decision was not immediately known as calls to his cellular phone yesterday were not answered.

Efforts to contact Paul Adams, the principal of the school, were also futile as it was heard he was out of office. Claude Grant, head of the Physical Education Department at Herbert Morrison, confirmed that Lettman, who was in his third season at the school, had tendered his resignation.

“Yes, Mr Lettman has sent in his resignation and we will now have to move on. The programme has to go on,” Grant told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He stated he was not able to say who would take over, but Grant said Adams would be back in office “by Monday” and would be able to make a more fulsome statement on the issue.

Herbert Morrison are second in Zone C on five points from four games, four points behind leaders William Knibb Memorial. They had failed to score in back-to-back games, losing 0-4 to William Knibb at home on Saturday before being held to a 0-0 draw at Holland High on Tuesday, giving the Trelawny-based school their first point of the season.

Lettman led Herbert Morrison out of the first round last season for the first time since the 2015 season, finishing second in Zone C behind Cedric Titus High. But they lost to Dinthill Technical 0-11 on aggregate in the two-way second-round tie.

—Paul A Reid