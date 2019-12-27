Batting boost

FORMER West Indies player Nikita Miller, part of the coaching set-up preparing Jamaica Scorpions for the regional four-day cricket championship, says the batsmen are displaying assuredness that could serve them well this season.

Though the Scorpions failed to advance from the preliminary stage during the Regional Super50 a few weeks ago, the batting was one of the positive highlights.

Miller, shortlisted for the job of assistant to Head Coach Andre Coley, noted that those performances have extended to training matches and the island wide franchise competition.

“There is evidence that the confidence in the batting is much better than in previous years. In the Super50, they [the batsmen] played well there, and in a few practice games recently, and in the franchise games on the weekend. It's just for them to build on that and have that level of consistency,” the 37-year-old told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The four-day tournament, comprising 10 rounds of matches in a home-and-away league format, is set to run from January to April. The Scorpions' first game is away to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, slated for January 9-12. The squad for that encounter is expected to be selected in the coming days.

The Jamaica franchise has endured a largely lean spell in four-day cricket since capturing five-straight titles between 2007-08 and 2011-12. During that time the batting has most often been the weakest link.

“The training is going on well so far. I think they have responded positively so far, and I hope it shows in the performances throughout the tournament.

“I believe we have what it takes to mount a serious challenge. We just need to be consistent in executing our roles. I expect a better show than what we produced in the Super50, but the key will be consistency.

“I believe it's time for some of the batters, who have been around for a number of years. This is the time for them to step up and deliver,” said the Jamaican former left-arm spin-bowling ace.

Miller, who played 50 One-day Internationals and one Test for West Indies, retired from first-class cricket at the end of last season. He claimed 538 wickets in 100 first-class matches at an average of 16.31.

His departure as a player leaves a void within the Scorpions set-up, but he argues that with time it's one that can be filled.

“In the spin department, the ability is there [and] the talent is there. But in terms of that mature bowler that we're looking for it is going to take some time to fill that big hole that is left. It's about building a group of spinners that will improve and deliver year after year,” Miller explained.