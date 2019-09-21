Coach Tashana Vincent among four from the Americas short-listed as 'Future Stars' by Arsenal, WorldRemit

WorldRemit, digital money transfer service, has announced Jamaica's Tashana Vincent, coach at Ballaz International and St Hugh's Preparatory School, Kingston, has been named among four applicants from the Americas short-listed for its Future Stars programme.

The other short-listed coaches are Colombian Luis Alejandro Castañeda Vargas, coach at Cundinamarca Soccer team in Bogota; Vivian Johana Pirateque Garzón, coach at Iguaran FC Academy, in Bogota. Mexican Arnaldo Correa Plata, coach in Mexico City.

WorldRemit and Arsenal launched the second edition of the Future Stars programme in August to recognise the valuable contributions that grassroots youth football coaches make to their communities by teaching the children they train life skills on and off the pitch.

Through the programme, WorldRemit will sponsor two winners — one male and one female — to fly to London for a personalised training session with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

Entries for Future Stars closed on September 4, and the programme received over 1,400 entries from coaches from across Africa and the Americas.

A panel of judges from WorldRemit and Arsenal Football Development reviewed the applications and selected 20 semi-finalists, including four coaches from the Americas, based on the following criteria:

* The commitment of the coach to improving the lives of their community

* The impact the coach has had on young people within their community

* The strength of the coach's proposal to pass on their training on their return home

In recognition of their commitment to using football to bring their communities together, the 20 semi-finalists will receive Arsenal shirts for their youth squad.

What's next for the semi-finalists?

From the 20 semi-finalists, the judging panel will select eight coaches — four males and four females — as finalists. Their stories will be shared on www.futurestars.worldremit.com in late October and the two winners will be chosen based on a public vote on the website.

Daniel Canning, managing director of North America, said: “Congratulations to the four semi-finalists from across the Americas!

“Our business is all about connecting communities, no matter where they are in the world. We developed Future Stars to celebrate the amazing work that football coaches do to support young people and have been so impressed by the quality and diversity of the applications this year.”

Simon McManus, head coach at Arsenal Football Development, added: “Arsenal is thrilled to partner with WorldRemit to recognise coaches who use the power of football to inspire and support young people across the globe.

“We have one of the most successful women's sides in the world and are committed to encouraging greater participation in the sport among women. Through this edition of Future Stars, we hope to further amplify the positive impact that female coaches have on their communities.”