Coach urges budding athletes to strike balance between sports and academics

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Julian Robinson, the coach of World Championship discus medallist Fedrick Dacres says that success in sports and academics is achievable.

Robinson, who is also the throws coach at Calabar High and the University of The West Indies Mona, added that success in the classroom can enhance an athlete's ability to further their participation in sports at a higher level, in that they could be offered scholarships.

He was speaking at Tuesday's media launch of the 42nd Milo Western Relays at the Holy Trinity Church Hall in West Gate, Montego Bay, and in his sobering presentation, urged students in attendance to strive for balance in everything they do.

Robinson said he was actively involved in different sports and extra-curricular activities while at high school, by participating in football, track and field and table tennis, while being a member of the Schools Challenge Quiz team at one time, but managed to do well enough to be accepted at The University of the West Indies where he continued his participation in sports.

“Sporting competitions at the high school level usually produce the academics vs sports debate,” Robinson said. “My view is that sports is beneficial and those areas can work together in the development of the students,” he said.

Robinson, who is also an engineer, joked that, “I am now either a professional engineer moonlighting as a coach, or a coach moonlighting as a professional engineer.”

The coach told the athletes, who ranged from primary to high schools that they should use any chance they can get to perform at their best.

“To showcase their abilities is one that they should take advantage of, this opportunity is valuable as it can be used as a pathway to free tertiary level education...also your athletics abilities may propel you into a career of professional athletics,” he advised.

Robinson also said that his experience in sports as an athlete and now as coach has taught him that “participation in sports foster positive values to develop individuals”, including increased discipline, patience, courage and teamwork.