COCAA starts fund-raising drive in aid of ailing Dwayne Humphrey

The County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) has rallied to the assistance of Coach Dwayne Humphrey who is in need of heart surgery by starting a fund-raising drive seeking to raise the over half -a-million dollars that it will take to pay for the procedure.

A heart-rending voice message sent by the 47-year-old Humphrey, who last coached Alston High School to the quarter-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition, spurred the western-based organisation to start the donation with $20,000 and have asked their members to do whatever they can to help.

Stephen Smith, president of COCAA, told the Jamaica Observer they had a to help their colleague. “Most of this coaching was in the area of football but there were good athletes that came out of his programmes and regardless of what sport he coached, he is one of us and we have to respond.”

Smith said they would use their account at Sagicor-LOJ, account number 441 0317 20013 9069, in the name of County of Cornwall Athletics Association to collect the funds and after meeting with the executive, would be committing to advancing more than the initial $20,000 so the medical procedure could start as soon as possible.

Humphrey, who coached at St James Prep School where he was in charge of all sports, also coached football at St James High, Irwin High, and he also coached club football with Reggae Youths at the Western Confederation Super League level and was involved at the youth level at Montego Bay United , Knockalva Technical. He is presently a patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

“I am very, very sick; I need open heart surgery...the operation will take place at the University Hospital as soon as the funds are raised,” Humphrey said in the voice notes. “I am begging and pleading, I don't know if anyone has any contact with the Jamaica Cricket Association or any other organisation that can help me, please I am desperate.”

Natalie Humphrey, Dwayne's younger sister, told the Observer on Wednesday, they were racing against time as they were told the operation was “urgently needed” if he is to survive.

She said Dwayne, who travelled to Germany seeking treatment “about three or four years ago”, had an enlarged heart and leaking valves and had been “in and out of the hospital, here and in Kingston for a few months”.

She said she last saw him Tuesday evening and was worried as he appeared to be getting worse.