Ready for battle

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Sixteen finals are down to be completed in today's boys' eliminations of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships set for Herbert Morrison Technical starting at 9:00 am.

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Rusea's High School will seek to defend their respective boys' and girls' titles in the three-day championships that will continue on Thursday with the girls' eliminations at Rusea's in Lucea, and the final on Saturday at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

Twenty-eight girls' and 29 boys' teams scored at least one point at last year's staging and at least 36 schools are expected to take part in the championships which is a qualifier for the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships set for next month.

Today, all the throwing and jumping events, with the exception of both boys' triple jumps, will be decided, as well as the 3,000m race for Class Three boys.

Additionally, the first round and the semi-finals of all the other events will be held today and the sprints are expected to see the likes of STETHS's Sachin Dennis — who missed all of last season — in the Class One sprints, his teammate Conroy Jones, Petersfield High's Antonio Watson, as well as Raheim Scott of Rusea's High, Ackeem Blake of Merlene Ottey High, and Lacovia's Brian Roach.

Petersfield High's Nathan Reid has thrown over 53 metres on two occasions this season and will start favourite to win the Class One discus throw.