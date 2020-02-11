Ready for battle
COCAA Western Champs gets going today at Herbert Morrison
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Sixteen finals are down to be completed in today's boys' eliminations of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships set for Herbert Morrison Technical starting at 9:00 am.
St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Rusea's High School will seek to defend their respective boys' and girls' titles in the three-day championships that will continue on Thursday with the girls' eliminations at Rusea's in Lucea, and the final on Saturday at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.
Twenty-eight girls' and 29 boys' teams scored at least one point at last year's staging and at least 36 schools are expected to take part in the championships which is a qualifier for the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships set for next month.
Today, all the throwing and jumping events, with the exception of both boys' triple jumps, will be decided, as well as the 3,000m race for Class Three boys.
Additionally, the first round and the semi-finals of all the other events will be held today and the sprints are expected to see the likes of STETHS's Sachin Dennis — who missed all of last season — in the Class One sprints, his teammate Conroy Jones, Petersfield High's Antonio Watson, as well as Raheim Scott of Rusea's High, Ackeem Blake of Merlene Ottey High, and Lacovia's Brian Roach.
Petersfield High's Nathan Reid has thrown over 53 metres on two occasions this season and will start favourite to win the Class One discus throw.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy