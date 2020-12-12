Coe hopes crowds will be able to enjoy Tokyo Olympics
Paris, France (AFP) — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said yesterday he was confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place next year — but hopes a passionate crowd will be able to watch the events if COVID-19 precautions allow.
The Games are scheduled to start in July after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic in a move unprecedented in peacetime.
“I think the Games will go off,” Coe told reporters from international news agencies including AFP.
“What nobody is clearly across at the moment is — I sincerely hope so — whether we are going to have a stadium populated by good, noisy, passionate fans.
“I guess there will still be an element of social distancing.”
The Tokyo organisers have said they are examining a range of options to be able to admit spectators.
Coe, who was chief organiser of the 2012 London Olympics, said when he had visited Tokyo last month to hold talks with the organising committee working to keep the Games on track, he felt: “I share your pain here.
“I can't imagine what I would have been saying if someone had knocked on my door in March or April 2012 and said 'by the way, we're not going until 2013'. It's an enormous challenge,” he said.
“I think we should be enormously grateful that it's the Japanese that are dealing with this. Because this is a first-class organising committee.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy