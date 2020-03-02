Coley continues to lament Scorpions' first innings batting

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Andre Coley, the head coach of Jamaica Scorpions, lamented the batting implosion which he believes was the main reason for their seven-wicket loss to Guyana Jaguars in the regional four-day match.

On Saturday, the Jaguars, powered by spinner Veerasammy Permaul's career-best 15-wicket haul, completed the emphatic victory with a day to spare in the rain-affected sixth-round contest at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Coley said the Jaguars' 88-run first-innings advantage proved invaluable for the visitors.

“The first innings is really what sets up the game. If we had scored in excess of 300 and even matched the scores going into the second innings [the result could have been different],” he said during a post-match interview.

“We're always coming back in the second innings, but that grit and determination to start [well] as a batting unit…we need to take more time to get ourselves in and spend more time at the wicket,” the former West Indies assistant coach explained.

The home team was on the back foot from the first innings, bowled out for a modest 216 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Jermaine Blackwood, who struck 59, was the lone batting light against slow left-arm orthodox bowler Permaul, who grabbed 7-59.

The Jaguars, led by left-handers Vishaul Singh (93) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (82), responded with 304. Pacer Marquino Mindley and left-arm wrist spinner Dennis Bulli both claimed three wickets for the Scorpions.

After the Scorpions shot to 75 without loss, the Jaguars tightened the screws to have them dismissed for 111. Permaul was again front and centre, capturing 8-18. Only skipper John Campbell (66) made any meaningful contribution for the Scorpions.

Chasing a small target, the Jaguars, reigning five-time champions, got over the line at 24-3. Off-spinner Jamie Merchant accounted for the three wickets to fall.

Coley, a former Jamaica wicketkeeper, said the conditions, which heavily favoured the bowlers on the third day — and contributed to 17 wickets falling in roughly two sessions — exemplified the importance of starting well.

“How the pitch played today [Saturday]; it was overcast the entire day. In chasing 20-odd they lost three wickets. One of the innings we needed to have scored [a bigger total], preferably in the first innings. We're still making that mistake — that grit in the first innings we still haven't been able to show it consistently,” he reiterated.

Man-of-the-match Permaul noted that getting the win was important, especially after losing to the Scorpions in Guyana, in the fourth round.

“We came here looking for a win — with what happened in Guyana — and we got it. The first-innings lead was vital, we had runs on the board and we really capitalised,” he said.

The 30-year-old spinner told the Jamaica Observer that patience, guile and subtle variation were key, particularly earlier in the encounter when the pitch was easier for batting.

“I think it was about trying to be patient, and trying to be consistent, and trying to mix up the pace and the length and it really worked for me. I think the morning rain and the wet outfield [on Saturday] created moisture and the ball started to spin and bounce,” he explained.

Coley conceded that Permaul was the difference maker, but argued that his batsmen could have been more positive in their approach during the first innings.

“In the first innings we could have been a lot more enterprising against him. But in the second innings, the wicket was completely tacky and sticky for the entire day and today the ball bounced and it was a lot more difficult for both teams,” said the Scorpions coach.

Permaul, who has played six Tests, last represented the West Indies in the longest format in 2015. This season he has already tallied 45 wickets, and is seen by some as a candidate for a Test recall.

But he was modest when asked about the possibility of a Test cricket return.

“I'm happy for my own performance and hopefully I can continue like this for the rest of the tournament. I'm not looking far ahead; I'm just taking it a game at a time and I'm trying to do what I can control,” Permaul said.