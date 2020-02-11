Coley credits Scorpions' disciplined approach for first victory of 2020 campaign

JAMAICA Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley says a disciplined approach from his team was at the heart of the narrow victory over Guyana Jaguars in the fourth-round regional four-day match in Providence.

The Scorpions' seven-run success — their first win of the campaign — constituted a second loss of the campaign for the usually dominant Jaguars, who are on a five-year streak as title-holders.

“It was a see-saw battle, and in the end we had more discipline and that took us across the line,” Coley said after the team returned from Guyana yesterday.

“We never went into the game thinking of them as defending five-time champions — they are like any other team in the competition. Obviously, they have a history of winning, yes, but it was a close game and we played hard, matched them toe to toe, and we challenged them,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The contest at Guyana National Stadium was a low-scoring one, with neither team able to break the 200-run barrier.

In response to the Scorpions' 187 all out the Jaguars had made 190. Batting a second time, the Scorpions could only muster 184, giving them a lead of 181 runs.

Chasing 182 for victory, the Jaguars had slumped to 130-9 before Veerasammy Permaul (28) and Keon Joseph, who made 11 not out, put on 44 runs for the last wicket.

Pacer Derval Green ended the resistance when he dismissed Permaul leg before wicket on Sunday's fourth and final morning of the match.

Coley, who credited the Jaguars rearguard, said the Scorpions' eagerness as they approached victory might have hurt them.

“They [Permaul and Joseph] had a partnership from the night before, and I think Permaul played really well alongside Joseph.

“Sometimes when you are hunting for that win you tend to press a bit and go away from what works. But, we were able to come back and just do the basics — to bowl straight and apply as much pressure as possible,” he explained.

Debutant Peat Salmon was named player of the match. The Scorpions off spinner claimed 7-57 in the Jaguars' second innings to end with a match haul of eight wickets.

Jermaine Blackwood, who made 81 in the first innings, and Nkrumah Bonner, who struck 57 not out in their second innings, were the main batting contributors for the Scorpions.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Permaul, who ended with match figures of 10-84 to go along with knocks of 35 and 28, was the outstanding performer for the home team.

The result was only the third victory for a visiting Jamaica side against Guyana since the modern era of the regional first class championship began in 1966.

The previous two wins came via a nine-wicket margin at Albion Sports Complex in 1988, and a 214-run romp at the national stadium in 2013.

The Scorpions improve from last to fifth spot in the six-team league standing with 36.8 points. The Jaguars are second with 49 points, behind leaders Barbados Pride (65.2).

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (41.6 points) are third, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes (40.4). Leeward Islands Hurricanes (29.2 points) are last.

The Jamaica franchise's next match is scheduled against the visiting Hurricanes at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, starting Thursday.