Coley says improving Scorpions yet to show their best

Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley believes the best is yet to come from his players if they remain focused.

The former Jamaica wicketkeeper's wave of optimism was spurred by his team's latest performance in the Regional Four-Day championship, as they crushed Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 118 runs on Sunday.

The Scorpions were powered by a maiden double-century knock from Jermaine Blackwood and a century from Captain John Campbell in the eighth-round contest in North Sound, Antigua.

Blackwood slammed 248, while Campbell contributed 112 in leading the Jamaican franchise to a daunting 561-9 declared.

Their dazzling batting performance was backed by bowlers, with pacer Derval Green ending with a nine-wicket haul after snaring 4-84 and 5-75 to restrict Hurricanes to 260 and 183.

Another seamer, Marquino Mindley, had 5-65 and 2-61 across both innings, while spinner Jamie Merchant had 3-12 in the second innings.

Coley lauded his team for the manner in which they went about business in capitalising on the conditions, which once again exemplified the importance of starting well.

“It was an emphatic win, set up by significant batting partnerships against a solid bowling attack on a responsive pitch. The bowlers also showed discipline and skills and were supported by an above average fielding performance,” Coley told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is attributed to the fact that players are giving of themselves for each other and the national team. They have shown self-belief and a renewed hunger for success in all areas, as well as a willingness to learn and improve.

“So I am very pleased at the level of maturity which has been exhibited by the players, and it will improve with time and focus,” he added.

In the same breath, Coley expressed disappointment that the final two rounds of the tournament was postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, denying his team the opportunity to improve their placing.

The latest win saw the Jamaicans up to joint third with Guyana Jaguars on 91.8 points, behind runaway leaders Barbados Pride on 134.8 points and Trinidad and Tobago on 94.6 points.

Windward Islands Volcanoes (78 points) and Leeward Islands Hurricanes (52.8 points), complete the table.

“It would have been good to be going into the last two matches against Trinidad and Barbados, who are positioned second and first, respectively, with the opportunity to finish in a higher position on the table, if we [had] remained consistent,” he opined.

“But, the focus at the moment is that all our families are protected and the necessary precautions are being taken against the cause of the postponement, which has affected all of us in some way,” Coley noted.

Still, the tactician had much to celebrate with his team as their performances this season were significantly a cut above what was produced last year when the Scorpions finished one from the bottom in fifth place.

Coley pointed out that his approach prior to the start of the season was clear for all and sundry and the players, along with the support staff, including Assistant Coach Nikita Miller, did their part in the continued effort to bring the vision to fruition.

“It is not my place to elaborate on the methods employed by previous coaches, but what I will say is that my approach was to lay out a vision for where we want to go and how we can get there. The players have had an input along the way, which continues to be a journey for us.

“They understand that they each have to be involved in their own personal development and have shown a willingness to work at improving. Nikita [Miller], Bernie [David Bernard Sr] and our two physiotherapists have given good support throughout,” Coley ended.