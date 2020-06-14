Coley urges Scorpions players to be the best they can

CRICKETERS should undertake self-assessments while single-mindedly striving to become the best they can be, both mentally and physically, says Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley.

He told the Jamaica Observer that players committed to their own development should maintain a “lifestyle” centred on fitness.

“It [development] is really about us improving our skill levels and being more consistent, [and] also using the opportunity we have now to improve our fitness,” he said.

“The mindset shift that is necessary for us going forward is that fitness has to be a lifestyle thing so that at any time, at all times, you're at a certain level of fitness. Obviously, as you get closer to competition you'd start to ramp it up. You should never at any time throughout the year or throughout your career be at zero,” said Coley, a former West Indies Under-19 head coach.

In his first season in charge of the Scorpions, there were mixed results.

The Jamaican franchise failed to advance from the group stage of the regional 50-over tournament, which was won by the West Indies Emerging Team.

But the Scorpions claimed joint third — alongside ousted champions Guyana Jaguars in the abbreviated four-day tournament.

Runaway leaders Barbados Pride were declared winners after that competition was called off with two of the 10 rounds of matches cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus throughout the Caribbean. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were second.

Coley, who has served as West Indies senior team assistant coach, noted that his goal is to find the balance between improving team results and aiding the development of individual players.

“[We want to] involve more mental skills training, in terms of developing that awareness and accepting responsibility; asking questions like 'what's the best that I can be and am I the best that I can be at the moment and how can I go about that?'

“That's where I see my job — on one hand I'm responsible for the performance of the team, but I'm also responsible for helping each player to develop with each passing day and each passing season,” the former Jamaica wicketkeeper explained.

There were some standout performers for the Scorpions last season, particularly in the batting department.

Middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood topped the competition with a runs aggregate of 768, while notching a career-best 248, his lone century of the season.

Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer and Captain John Campbell scored two centuries each. Notably, Bonner and Blackwood averaged over 50.

Medium pacer Derval Green backed up a 22-wicket season haul with 263 runs to underpin credentials as an all-rounder.

Pacer Marquino Mindley led the way with 24 wickets, while rookie left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty grabbed 22. Another seamer, Nicholson Gordon, though missing games due to injury, ended with 17, while off-break bowler Jamie Merchant had 16.

Blackwood, Bonner, Campbell and Mindley were rewarded by being selected for the Test tour of England. Young fast bowler Oshane Thomas, though not playing in the four-day tournament, is also part of the squad in England.

Coley said there is sufficient encouragement as he plans for the second season of his three-year contract.

“It's definitely encouraging. One of the things we had agreed on as a selection panel is that we wanted to keep a strong core together as much as possible,” the Scorpions head coach said.

“I was happy with the growth of the team from where we started. Obviously, we tried to find our footing, and [tried to] learn to play together, which we did. In terms of results there were some inconsistencies, but we did enough in the games… to show that we have the ability,” he told the Observer.

The 2020-21 regional cricket season is expected to begin late this year.