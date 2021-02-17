Smashing debut!

AFTER his surprise move from the University of Oklahoma, former Rusea's High School runner Ackeen Colley quickly made his mark on the record books at Western Illinois University (WIU), breaking a nearly 30-year-old school record when he ran a season's best one minute 49.09 seconds to win the men's 800m event on Saturday at Grand Valley State's Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan, his first time representing the school.

Colley, a former Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Champs and County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs gold medal winner, took over the top spot in the Summit League Conference's ranking and was in 19th spot in the National Collegiate Athletics Association table. He said there was more to come.

“I am extremely happy for the time because it's almost a complete year since I ran my last race. While others might think that is fast, I don't think it is the best that I can do.”

Colley, who started his college career at Division Two American International University in Springfield, Massachusetts, before making the big jump to Oklahoma, pulled former Rusea's High teammate Richard Brown to his personal best 1:49.10 minutes as the Jamaicans now occupy the top two positions on WIU's men's indoor 800m charts.

They both surpassed the old record of 1:49.28 minutes set 28 years ago in 1993 by Tony Taylor, and later teamed up on the school's 4x400m relay team to win in 3:17.20 minutes, the third best in the Summit League so far this season and fourth best in school history.

Colley, who has a personal best of 1:48.78 minutes done in 2018, said Saturday's run was to see where they were at in their training. “This weekend was more of a test for us so we can get answers on what we need to work on going forward,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “There is a lot of room for improvement, based on what our training is like now. We have high hopes of making it to the indoor national so we'll go on the hunt for the qualifying time in our next few races.”

Having Brown to train with, he said, was a great boost. “It's really great; we have a good understanding of each other. I think that level of understanding builds a good chemistry between us. Our training and racing style are different but we have similar goals.”

Leaving the powerful, well known Oklahoma for WIU could look to some like a backward step but Colley says not quite so. “Personally speaking, I know I have the ability to strive wherever I go, based on my level of dedication and competence,” he told the Observer on Sunday. “It does not matter what others want to think. I have a great coach that is flexible and understanding towards me achieving my life goals — and that's all that matters at the moment.”