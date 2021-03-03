Colley sets 800m meet record at Summit League Conference indoor champs

Ackeen Colley's meet record in the men's 800m final on Sunday's second day of the Summit League Conference indoor track and field championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota, highlighted five individual wins by Jamaicans at four 'mid-major' championships last weekend.

The former Rusea's High School middle-distance runner lowered his own two-week-old Western Illinois University (WIU) mark after he clocked one minute 48.61 seconds, which is also a personal best, on the 300m track.

Former Green Island High School runner Kimone Hinds won the 60m at the Mid-American Conference, former Alpha Academy's Rich-Ann Archer won the 60m at the Summit League; Brithon Senior, who attended Rusea's High School retained his Summit League 60m hurdles crown, while Gabriel Bailey won the Mid-American Conference shot put competition.

Colley won a second title after he and his Jamaican teammate Richard Brown were part of the WIU team that won the distance medley relay on Saturday's first day.

Colley, who also attended Oklahoma University before switching to WIU this year, allowed Brown to lead in the 800m final before he ran away from the field to break the nine-year-old mark of 1:50.81 minutes set by Cameron Levins of Southern Utah in 2012.

Brown took third place in 1:51.37 minutes and the 10:02.56 minutes they ran in the distance medley relay was the second-fastest time in WIU's indoor history.

Archer of South Dakota State University (SDSU) equalled her personal best 7.54 seconds to win the Summit women's 60m title then ran 25.06 seconds for fifth in the 200m.

Former Herbert Morrison runner Danniel Clarke also of SDSU was fifth in the men's 60m in 6.94 seconds while former Excelsior High School runner Demar Francis of the University of South Dakota was third in the men's 200m in 21.47 seconds.

Senior remained undefeated but had to chase his teammate Hugo Morvan after a slow start in the men's 60m hurdles final, winning in 7.99 seconds.

At the Mid-American Conference championships, Hinds of Northern Illinois University ran a personal best 7.45 seconds to win the 60m but hobbled home in the final of the 200m in 35.60 seconds after she had led the preliminary round with a personal best 24.32 seconds.

Kent State University's Bailey, the former Vere Technical thrower, won her first Mid-American Conference shot put title with an indoors best 16.84m after placing fourth and third in previous appearances in the championships.

Former Immaculate Conception High School thrower Kadian Clarke of Eastern Michigan was sixth in both the shot put (14.74m) and the weight throw (18.45m).

Despite a season's best 18.55m on his home ring at Liberty University, defending champion Kyle Mitchell, formerly of Calabar High School, was upset in the men's shot put, beaten by Tyler Blaylock of Kennesaw State who threw 18.56m.

Former Cornwall College and Calabar High School thrower Warren Barrett was third with a personal best 18.40m, third best in Liberty history only behind Mitchell and current coach Clendon Henderson.

Meanwhile, several Jamaicans whose schools were not involved in championships, took part in the Champs at the Peak, hosted by the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Former Wolmer's Boys' School sprinter Xavier Nairne of the University of Oregon set a new personal best 6.65 seconds in the prelims of the men's 60m before running 6.72 seconds in the final.

Nairne's Oregon teammate, Kemba Nelson, equalled her 60m personal best 7.19 seconds in the prelims then eased to a 6.27 seconds time in the final for second place.

Former Cornwall College athlete Nathan Reid had his first outing for the University of Wyoming and threw 14.06m with his lone legal mark in the shot put.