Concacaf Boys' U-15 Championship Regulations
6.1 After the participation agreement is signed, all PMAs (Participating Member Associations) have the obligation to play all of their matches until eliminated from the competition.
6.2 Any PMA that withdraws up to 30 days prior to the start of the Concacaf Under-15 Championship is liable to a fine of at least fifteen thousand US Dollars (US$15,000). Any PMA that withdraws within 30 days before the start of the Concacaf Under-15 Championship or during the Concacaf Under-15 Championship itself, shall be fined at least twenty thousand US Dollars (US$20,000).
6.3 Depending on the circumstances of the withdrawal, the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee may impose sanctions in addition to those provided for in par. 6.2 above, including the expulsion of the member association concerned from subsequent Concacaf competitions.
6.4 Any match which is not played, or which is abandoned — except in cases of force majeure recognised by Concacaf — may lead to the imposition of sanctions against the relevant member associations by the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee in accordance with the Fifa Disciplinary Code and upon its entry into force, the Concacaf Disciplinary Code. In such cases, the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee may also order that the match be replayed.
— Source: Concacaf
