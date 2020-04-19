Concacaf 'committed' to challenge of scheduling nightmare — Montagliani

With world football shuttered tight due to the coronavirus pandemic, Concacaf is left to grapple with a scheduling nightmare of its own.

Though the confederation's headache is not unique as other regions of global football are hard hit as well, Concacaf's top brass, nevertheless, is left to mull the possibilities in an environment of uncertainty.

The impact on competitions and other programmes tied into Fifa's and its own schedule has provided more questions than answers, as pragmatic minds seek to look at what's possible and what's not in a virus-shaped reality.

Already, Concacaf – which governs football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean – has taken body blows to major events, but its President Victor Montagliani is “committed” to salvaging as much of its competition platform as possible when time permits.

As far as the possibilities will allow, he appears keen on rescuing all that is salvageable, but the championship phase of the new Concacaf Nations League (CNL), World Cup and Gold Cup qualifiers seem a special focus.

“One of the things we are committed to is the final four and finishing off our Nations League, and that must be done. Secondly, the Gold Cup qualifiers because the Gold Cup is next year, and obviously [thirdly], World Cup qualifiers,” he told the Jamaica Observer recently.

One thing is for certain is that these competitions are “highly unlikely” to be contested on their official schedules, which means dramatic format changes and a shrunken calendar could be the inevitable course of action.

“If by some miracle we are back playing football in June, then obviously we don't have to change anything, but I don't think that's likely,” Montagliani said.

In the case of World Cup qualifiers, the Hexagonal was scheduled to kick off in September, but with Fifa windows in March and June cancelled and uncertainty about a return to normality high, qualifiers may not happen as scheduled.

In response to the upended international calendar, Fifa has convened a working group to look into changing the windows for World Cup qualifiers and other competitions.

As it stands, the six Concacaf teams ranked highest by Fifa were set for a home-and-away competition for a total of 10 matches apiece between September and June 2021, from which three would qualify automatically for Qatar 2022.

A fourth nation would enter a play-off against the winner of a second-tier regional competition in 2021, and the victor would then advance to an intercontinental play-off in spring 2022 for a possible fourth Concacaf berth.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final of the CNL, the confederation's game-changing national competition, were to have taken place June 4-7 in the USA. Another casualty of the forced change in schedule are the Gold Cup qualifiers.

The scheduling disruptions and tremors are also felt across the club and youth competition platforms.

“Obviously, we have already postponed some of our events starting with Gold Cup qualifying, the final four of our Nations League, which we are committed to 100 per cent. As you know, the Nations League has been a game changer in this confederation, so it behoves us to stay the course there.

“Also, we have had some youth competitions and club competitions that have been postponed,” said Montagliani.

He said discussions are ongoing with Fifa as to what a revised schedule would look like, assuming a turnaround from the deadly COVID-19 will happen in the short term and a go-ahead is given for a return to action.

“We have been in discussion with FIFA, not just us but all our fellow confederations, to see what the calendar will look like once we we get some kind of yellow light.

“The reality is what we have to be ready for and cognisant of is that we can't bury our heads in the sand to think that the calendar will continue as is, because the calendar in some shape or form will be tight or shrunken; therefore, we have to adapt to that situation,” Montagliani reasoned.

The Fifa vice-president, who heads up a crisis management effort at the global level, said a compressed Fifa calendar could mean a format change in World Cup qualifying.

“Based on the balance of probabilities, I would think that the World Cup qualifying format would not be fitting in a shrunken calendar so that means we have to relook at format, but what that format would be, I have absolutely no idea because we don't know what the calendar will look like,” Montagliani pointed out.

“I can't just get into a room with my member associations and make decisions in a vacuum as we have to be cognisant of the inter-relationship between how this calendar works; there is a reason why it's called the FIFA calendar because it is for everybody,” he added.

— Sean Williams