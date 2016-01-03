Concussion substitute Labuschagne stars as Australia draw second Ashes Test

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — Marnus Labuschagne made history as international cricket's first concussion substitute before his valuable fifty helped Australia draw the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's yesterday.

Labuschagne was not confirmed as playing until yesterday morning when Australia star Steve Smith was ruled out with a concussion, having been hit by a Jofra Archer-bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Previously, a substitute would only have been permitted to field.

But this series is the first in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) inaugural World Test Championship featuring new rules that allow replacement players to bat or bowl if they are covering for concussed teammates.

Labuschagne, in just his sixth Test, responded to his late call-up by top-scoring with 59, having been hit on the grille of his helmet second ball by a 91.6 mph Archer-bouncer, in Australia's eventual second-innings 154-6.

“Marnus played superbly,” said Australia captain Tim Paine.

“He got hit hard in the face second ball and I thought he showed great character, great skill, and technique.”

England pressed hard late on to level the series at 1-1 after captain Joe Root declared to set Australia a stiff target of 267 in 48 overs following Ben Stokes's 115 not out.

It seemed the match was destined for a draw, with Australia 132-3 after tea in a Test where five sessions were washed out and rain also delayed yesterday's start by over an hour.

But Australia, who won the first Test at Edgbaston by a huge margin of 251 runs, lost three wickets for 17 runs to give England renewed hope.

Come the last over, bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach, England needed four wickets for victory, but Pat Cummins played out three deliveries to secure the draw.

Fast bowler Archer took 3-32 to finish with five wickets on his Test debut, with Leach returning figures of 3-37.

“I think it was important that we bounced back strongly and I think we've certainly done that,” said Root.

Given the short turnaround, Smith, out for under a hundred for the first time this series on Saturday, could now miss the third Test in Leeds starting on Thursday.

His absence would be a huge blow to Australia, bidding for their first Ashes series win in England in 18 years, given he made 144 and 142 at Edgbaston in his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

“I'm not sure about Headingley,” said Paine.

“He (Smith) will need to improve, there's no doubt about that. Hopefully for our sake he does.”

'It was frightening'

World Cup winner Archer took two for two in seven balls yesterday to dismiss David Warner and Usman Khawaja.

“It is brilliant to have someone like that in the team,” said Stokes of Archer as he recalled the 24-year-old paceman's rapid spell on Saturday.

“He bowled a nine-over spell at 90mph-plus. It was frightening. I would much rather have him on our side.”

The first over after tea saw struggling opener Cameron Bancroft (16) plumb lbw to a Leach ball that kept low, with Australia 47-3.

But it seemed any hope of an England win had disappeared when Jason Roy dropped a routine chance at second slip to reprieve Travis Head on 22. Head was 42 not out at stumps.

But Labuschagne fell when his sweep off Leach deflected off Jos Buttler at short leg before looping to Root, diving forward at midwicket.

The on-field 'soft signal' was out and third umpire Joel Wilson upheld that verdict to the disgust of Labuschagne.

Leach then had Matthew Wade (one) taken at short leg before Joe Denly held a sensational diving left-handed catch at midwicket to dismiss Paine following a full-blooded pull off Archer.

But with the natural light fading, the umpires appeared to instruct Root not to bowl Archer even though the floodlights were on — effectively depriving the Sussex quick of two overs.

Earlier man-of-the-match Stokes made a fine hundred before Root declared England's second innings on 258-5.

Stokes slog-swept off-spinner Nathan Lyon for two sixes in as many deliveries on the way to a 160-ball century, his seventh in Tests and second against Australia.

SCOREBOARD

England 1st innings 258 (R Burns

53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood

3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon

3-68)

Australia 1st innings 250 (S Smith

92; S Broad 4-65, C Woakes 3-61)

England 2nd innings (overnight 96-4)

R Burns c Paine b Siddle 29

J Roy c and b Cummins 2

J Root c Paine b Cummins 0

J Denly c and b Siddle 26

B Stokes not out 115

J Buttler c Hazlewood b Cummins

31

J Bairstow not out 30

Extras (b5, lb19, nb1) 25

Total (5 wkts dec, 71 overs, 306

mins) 258

Did not bat: C Woakes, J Archer, S

Broad, J Leach

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Roy), 2-9

(Roy), 3-64 (Denly), 4-71 (Burns),

5-161 (Buttler)

Bowling: Cummins 17-6-35-3;

Hazlewood 13-1-43-0; Siddle 15-

4-54-2 (1nb); Lyon 26-3-102-0

Australia 2nd Innings (target: 267)

C Bancroft lbw b Leach 16

D Warner c Burns b Archer 5

U Khawaja c Bairstow b Archer 2

M Labuschagne c Root b Leach 59

T Head not out 42

M Wade c Buttler b Leach 1

T Paine c Denly b Archer 4

P Cummins not out 1

Extras (b4, lb18, nb1, w1) 24

Total (6 wkts, 47.3 overs, 207

mins) 154

Did not bat: P Siddle, J Hazlewood,

N Lyon

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner),

2-19 (Khawaja), 3-47 (Bancroft),

4-132 (Labuschagne), 5-138

(Wade), 6-149 (Paine)

Bowling: Broad 7-0-29-0; Archer

15-2-32-3 (1nb, 1w); Woakes 3-0-

11-0; Leach 16 3-5-37-3; Stokes

3-1-16-0; Root 1-0-7-0; Denly

2-2-0-0

Note: Marnus Labuschagne

batting as concussion substitute

for Steve Smith

Result: Match drawn

Man-of-the-match: Ben Stokes

(ENG)

Series: Australia lead five-match

series 1-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris

Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

(SRI)

Remaining Fixtures

Aug 22-26: 3rd Test, Headingley

Sep 04-08: 4th Test, Old Trafford

Sep 12-16: 5th Test, The Oval

Previous Result

Aug 01-05: 1st Test, Edgbaston:

Australia won by 251 runs