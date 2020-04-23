Confident Rowe hopes to transfer KC form to University of Maryland

IF the confidence exuded by Kingston College's (KC) Roshaun Rowe is anything to go by, then the University of Maryland could have picked up a special one in the making.

He emerged as one of the leading schoolboy sprinters this season and was on the verge of a real breakout year where he could have announced himself to Jamaica and the wider global Champs audience.

Rowe, who made the semi-finals of the 100m in 2019, was the second fastest schoolboy this year heading into Champs with a time of 10.45 done while capturing the Corporate Area title.

Raheim Scott of Rusea's High was the quickest this year with 10.44 and the returning Sachin Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) clocked 10.46.

The Class One 100m could have also seen the St Jago pair of Javari Thomas and Vashaun Vascianna, along with Conroy Jones of STETHS, making it one hot and very interesting event.

But the KC co-captain didn't foresee anything preventing him from striking gold at Champs had it not been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I believe my biggest threat would be myself, because I doubt anybody in the field this year would even come close in preventing me from securing gold. It would just be me versus the clock,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I was geared and highly prepared for the championship, both physically and mentally, based on my training and performance during track meets. I knew I had something to prevail and that I was looking forward to carry home the gold medal with a new personal best,” said Rowe, who believed he had a 10.2 run in his legs.

With the cancellation of Champs, fans would never know, but Rowe will be off to the University of Maryland, and only time will tell whether his confidence and performance will follow him to the USA.

The promising athlete, who led KC to victory in the Class One 4x100 relay in 2019, will be studying business management having left KC with nine CSEC subjects.

The University of Maryland has been steadily making a mark on the collegiate circuit under Head Coach Andrew Valmon, who was a part of the USA world record 4x400m team in 1993. He has a personal best of 44.28.

Rowe will be another of Valmon's Jamaican recruits joining Kobe Simpson, Collin Rowe, Deandre Leith and Dashawn Morris, with the latter breaking Maryland's 400m indoor record in his first season.

“The University of Maryland has a budding team and the school's main aim is to rebuild the track and field programme, hence the reason for limited headlines on their successes as it pertains to track and field,” Rowe pointed out.

“However, with hard work and pure talent, I believe I have the capability to revamp the track and field programme,” he added.