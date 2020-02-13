Confident Scorpions face Hurricanes at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium

JAMAICA Scorpions enter the fifth-round clash against Leeward Islands Hurricanes full of confidence even if neither team is all together certain of what conditions will be like for the long-awaited return of regional cricket to Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

The four-day contest in Florence Hall is scheduled to start this morning at 10:00.

The stadium, located on the north western coast of the island, was built in time for the region's staging of the 2007 ICC World Cup, but has since staged only a handful of international women's matches and first class fixtures.

The lone regional four-day match held at the venue was between Jamaica and Windward Islands in 2009, with the visitors coming away three-wicket victors.

The John Campbell-captained Scorpions, barely ahead in the six-team league table, begin the contest against the Hurricanes as favourites. Their 36.8 points are good enough for fifth place, while the Hurricanes, who are skippered by Jahmar Hamilton, are last with 29.2 points.

Barbados Pride lead with 65.2 points, followed by Guyana Jaguars (49), Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (41.6 points), and Windward Islands Volcanoes (40.4).

The Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley was encouraged by the team's away win — their first of the campaign — over reigning five-time champions Guyana in the previous round.

“The win [against the Jaguars] is a confidence booster. I think it would also reinforce some of the things we have been trying to do and some of the plans we are trying to put in place,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It's good to see that we put them in place and they have borne some results, so that would definitely give us some confidence,” the former Jamaica wicketkeeper added.

While the Scorpions were triumphant last time out, the Hurricanes lost by an innings and 81 runs to the visiting Pride.

However, Coley cautioned that the Hurricanes, who defeated the Volcanoes in the third round for their sole victory this season, can be dangerous opponents.

“Every team in this tournament is capable of playing very good cricket at any given time. We really just want to carry over the discipline we've shown in our bowling into this next game. We want more responsibility from our batters; spending more time at the crease and being a bit more patient. Our fielding has been getting better with each game,” the Scorpions coach said.

The Scorpions have a 6-4 head-to-head advantage against the Hurricanes over the last 10 encounters between the teams, but they shared honours in their two meetings last season. The Scorpions had a one-wicket win at Warner Park in St Kitts, while the Hurricanes turned the tables with a 134-run victory at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The Scorpions named an unchanged squad for this match, while the Hurricanes have replaced Quinton Boatswain with Ross Powell. Of intrigue, the Hurricanes' set-up includes Jamaican-born spinner Damion Jacobs, who will be eager to impress against his former teammates.

Squads: Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Assad Fudadin, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Paul Palmer, Peat Salmon, Denis Smith, Oraine Williams.

Hurricanes — Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nino Henry, Montcin Hodge, Damion Jacobs, Amir Jangoo, Jaison Peters, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Devon Thomas, Terance Warde.