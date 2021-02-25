ConserveIT Limited sponsors Jamaica Premier League

Professional Football Jamaica (PFJ) yesterday announced that it has secured its 10th club sponsor for the upcoming season of the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel.

The club sponsor, ConserveIT Limited, was announced at a press signing which took place at the Jamaica Pegasus.

This brings the total club sponsors to 10 as ConserveIT joins Kemtek, Yummy Bakery, JMMB, Jamaica Producers, Indies Pharma, Wata, Tru Shake, Burger King, and Mount Pleasant Academy in the club sponsor category.

Milton Miller, chief executive officer of ConserveIT, expressed that this is a continuation of their support of football. “One of the reasons for ConserveIT's involvement is the need for the further development of sports and we are answering the call for corporate Jamaica to come on board and to really show their support. We think that in Jamaica, we have the talent and with the work that PFJ is doing, it will foster the further development of football and we want to be a part of that history-making venture,” said Milton Miller.

ConserveIT Limited provides renewable energy products such as solar power and solar hot water products to households and businesses across Jamaica since 2003.

The Premier League seeks to get under way in short order once approval is granted by the Ministry of Sport. Club sponsors will also be assigned to their respective clubs prior to the start of the season.