Contrasting results for Matthews, Taylor in Women's Big Bash League

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Only one of the two West Indies Women's all-rounders in the Women's Big Bash League were part of a winning side in the latest round of matches yesterday.

Hayley Matthews played a major role with the bat to help Hobart Hurricanes complete a nine-wicket win over Sydney Sixers, but her Windies Women's Captain Stafanie Taylor could only play a supporting role with the bat and Adelaide Strikers stumbled to a 14-run defeat against Brisbane Heat.

At the Sydney Showground Stadium, Matthews smashed four fours and one six in a run-ball 41 not out and New Zealander Rachel Priest slammed 15 fours and one six in the top score of 92 not out off 63 balls to lead the Hurricanes to 143 for one in 18.1 overs and a successful run chase.

The Hurricanes international pair shared 117 — unbroken — for the second wicket, after Naomi Stalenberg was run out in the third over for six.

Matthews had earlier scalped the wicket of South African Dane van Niekerk in her allotted four overs that cost 38 runs, after the Sixers won the toss, chose to bat and proceeded to post 139 for four from their allocation of 20 overs.

Elyse Perry, the Sixers captain and star Australia Women's all-rounder, led the way for her side with a run-a-ball, unbeaten 72 that included eight fours and one six.

At Drummoyne Oval, Taylor struck three fours and one six in 27 from 22 balls, Tahlia McGrath hit the top score of 52 and Katie Mack made 25, but the Strikers failed to successfully chase 137 for victory against the Heat.

The Strikers' chase was undermined by all-rounder Grace Harris. She finished with four wickets — including Taylor caught and bowled — for 16 runs from three overs with her off-spin to put the skids on the Strikers and they finished on 122 for seven in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Harris made 32 and Laura Kimmince led the way with 41, and the Heat, sent into bat, posted 136 for seven from their allocation of 20 overs.

Taylor failed to bag a wicket in two overs that cost her 15 runs, Amanda-Jade Wellington was the pick of the Strikers' bowlers with four for 24 from three overs and Megan Schutt took two for 18 from her allotted four overs.

The two West Indies Women's all-rounders are expected to be in action again on Sunday, when Strikers face Sixers at Drummoyne Oval, where Hurricanes will meet Heat five hours later