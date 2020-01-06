Coopers Pen edge Wadadah 1-0 on a late Jevon Johnson strike
TUCKER, St James — Promoted Coopers Pen Football Club rebounded from their first loss to upset former champions Wadadah Football Club 1-0 in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Zone Two game, played at Wespow Park on Saturday.
Jevon Johnson's late goal saw Wadadah FC, last season's beaten finalists, lose back-to-back games for the first time in just over a year when they lost to Falmouth United and Hopewell United.
In another Zone Two game played on Saturday, Hopewell United recorded consecutive 0-0 scorelines after being held at home by Lilliput Rovers in their game played at Orchard Playfield in Hopewell.
Coopers Pen FC, who were edged 1-0 at home by Lilliput in their previous game, took over the lead in the zone with nine points, three more than FC Reno who have a game in hand, and Wadadah FC, while Lilliput Rovers joined Sandals South Coast on four points, two more than Hopewell United.
Coopers Pen went into the game on the back of consecutive losses as they were also beaten in the final of the Trelawny FA knockout, but took the game to a Wadadah FC team that saw several new players in the starting line-up.
The visitors pegged Wadadah FC back in their own area midway the first half, forcing four consecutive corners, but the home team managed to keep them out.
Matthew Thorpe, who came on as a late second-half substitute, should have given Wadadah FC the lead when he got a loose ball just on the edge of the six-yard box, but he hit it high over the crossbar.
Coopers Pen FC grabbed all three points late when they caught Wadadah FC on a quick counter-attack, outnumbering the defenders three to two, and Johnson easily beat teenaged goalkeeper Jordan Shaw low to his right.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy