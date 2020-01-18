Coopers Pen look to regain lead in Zone 2

COOPERS PEN, Trelawny — Coopers Pen FC could return to the top of Zone Two of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League today when they host Sandals South Coast in one of two return-round games.

Coopers Pen FC and FC Reno, who play tomorrow, are tied for the lead in the points table on 10 points, and Coopers Pen will hope to score a second win over the Westmoreland club today.

In the other game, Super Star FC, who are still seeking their first win, will host Harmony FC at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea. Both games are set to start at 3:00 pm.

Coopers Pen FC had won their first-round game over Sandals South Coast 2-0 and will hope that playing at home today will give them the edge, as they look to return to the top of the table.

They were held goalless by Hopewell United last weekend and will face a Sandals South Coast team coming off their first win on the field, beating Wadadah FC 2-1, and who will be full of confidence as a win would also see them taking over the lead.

Super Star FC have drawn their last two games after losing their first three and will hope to get their first win to avenge a first-round loss to Harmony FC.

Super Star FC have shown marked improvement as, after allowing six goals in their first three games, they have allowed just one in their last two and have picked up two points, while Harmony FC have lost their last four.

— Paul Reid