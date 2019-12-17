Coopers Pen upset FC Reno

COOPERS PEN, Trelawny — Promoted Coopers Pen Football Club made it two wins in a row after upsetting former champions Football Club Reno 1-0 in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League at Coopers Pen on Saturday.

Following on their 2-0 away win over another former champions team, Sandals South Coast, Coopers Pen FC took over the lead in Zone Two — at least for 24 hours.

Montego Bay United scored their first win of the season after blanking promoted Super Star FC 3-0, as the Hanover club conceded six goals in their first two games.

The game between Lilliput Rovers and Sandals South Coast, set for Spot Valley High, was not played.

At Coopers Pen, Hugh-George Watson scored a 41st-minute penalty kick for the home team, his second of the season, which was the only goal of the game as they collected three more points.

At Watson Taylor Park in Lucea, Omar Brown, who was on the bench for the first game — a 1-1 draw against defending champions Faulkland FC — scored a brace for Montego Bay United as they handed Super Star FC their second-straight loss.

Nazime Matalie-Grant, who scored in the first game, opened the scoring for Montego Bay United in the 44th minute before Brown scored in the 49th and 90th minutes to secure the points.

—Paul Reid