Cornwall, Chase to benefit from spin camp guided by Mushtaq Ahmed

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies A off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is one of several regional slow bowlers called up for an ongoing spin bowling camp here in Antigua.

Cornwall, the region's leading off spinner with 256 wickets from 53 first-class matches, has been joined by Test all-rounder Roston Chase — who also bowls off breaks — along with left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, who has played three Twenty20 Internationals.

The camp, which began July 20 and will run for a week, is one of two being staged, with the second one scheduled to run from July 29 to August 3 in Trinidad.

Legendary Pakistani leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed will preside over both camps — a move director of cricket Jimmy Adams believes will be a fillip for the players involved.

“To have Mushtaq involved in our spin bowling programmes is invaluable,” Adams said.

“His past record as a world-class player and coach points to someone who can make a tangible contribution to the development of our spinners and the coaches who work with them.

“We hope that this relationship with Mushtaq can be extended beyond the current term for the benefit of our regional players and coaches,” noted Jamaican, Adams.

Mushtaq, who serves as a consultant to the West Indies senior side, said the focus during both camps would be on bowling during the critical middle overs in one-day cricket.

“We are looking for spinners that can play a role in one-day cricket bowling in the middle overs, while also making the slow bowling bench strength strong,” he noted.

“So the whole point is not just to focus on national team spin bowling options, but also in domestic cricket where having improved quality spinners will also help the local batsmen.

“The potential effect here will be when West Indies play in the subcontinent, their batsmen will play spin more confidently and bowlers will develop wicket taking skills,” noted Mushtaq.

Nineteen-year-old left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop, a former Young West Indies player, is also a part of the ongoing camp, along with Gudakesh Motie, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Akim Frazer and Chaim Holder.

Only Trinidadian spinners will comprise the second camp with Imran Khan, Yannick Cariah, Yannick Ottley, Akeal Hose in and Kissoondath Magram all set to feature.