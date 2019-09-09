Cornwall College rally to edge efficient Irwin High 2-1

CATHERINE HALL, St James — Former champions Cornwall College rallied late on Saturday night to come from a goal down to beat a surprisingly efficient Irwin High in their opening ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone A game, played at Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall.

The third game of the opening triple-header produced the most drama and excitement, after defending champions Clarendon College were held 1-1 in a tepid result in their Zone H game against Lennon High, while Kingston College started the defence of their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup title with a 4-0 win over Excelsior High.

Also on Saturday, McGrath High upset Dinthill Technical in Zone K, Vassell Reynolds got his stint at Manchester High off to a good start with a 5-0 win over B B Coke, while Edwin Allen lead Zone H with a 3-0 win over Kellits High.

Nine games will be played today, including last season's semi-finalists Frome Technical meeting Hopewell High in Zone B.

On Saturday, Irwin High came within 10 minutes of their second win over 12-time champions Cornwall College in 11 years, after an upset 1-0 win in the 2008 season.

The ISSA Champions Cup holders were able to come back and extend their record in opening day games to four wins since 2009, with goals from Brandon Curate in the 80th and Calvin Stephens in the 90th minute after Shaquoy Troupe had given Irwin High the lead in time added on in the first half.

Guided by Norman Foster, who was an assistant at Cornwall College for the last two years, Irwin High never backed off and, despite the former champions creating and wasting several scoring chances, were always dangerous.

McGrath High had the upset of the day, however, edging Zone K powerhouse Dinthill Technical 1-0, their first win over the former champions in 13 years since a similar win in the 2006 season.

Ben Francis KO champions Charlemont High won their opening game by edging Enid Bennett 2-1, and lead McGrath on goals scored at the top of the zone.

Games today

Zone A

Anchovy High vs St James

Green Pond vs Maldon High

Zone B

Hopewell vs Frome Technical @ Orchard

Rusea's High vs Merlene Ottey

Zone C

Spot Valley vs Herbert Morrison

William Knibb vs Holland High

Zone D

Belmont Academy vs Manning's School @

Sandals White House

Maud McLeod vs Grange Hill

Petersfield vs Godfrey Stewart

Results from Saturday

Zone A

Irwin High 1, Cornwall College 2

Zone E

Newell High 0, Munro College 2

Maggotty High 1, Black River 0

Lacovia High 0, Sydney Pagon 1

Zone F

Manchester High 5, B B Coke 0

DeCarteret College 0, Belair High 3

May Day 1, Mile Gully 3

Zone G

Alston High 2, Christiana High 0

Holmwood Tech 1, Roger Clarke High 0

Knox College 1, Spalding High 0

Zone H

Clarendon College 1, Lennon High 1

Edwin Allen 3, Kellits High 0

Zone I

Ocho Rios High 3, Browns Town 0

York Castle 1, Marcus Garvey 1

Iona High 1, Oracabessa 5

Zone J

Annotto Bay 6, St Mary Tech 1

Brimmervale High 2, Carron Hall 1

Zone K

Enid Bennett 1, Charlemont High 2

McGrath High 1, Dinthill Technical 0

Zone L

Titchfield High 2, Fair Prospect 1

Happy Grove 2, Port Antonio 1

Zone M

Glenmuir High 1, Bellefield 0

Denbigh 1, Garvey Maceo 1

Zone N

Central High 1, Kemps Hill 0

Vere Technical 0, Old Harbour 0

Zone O

Robert Lightbourne 1, Morant Bay 2

Paul Bogle 4, Yallahs 2

St Thomas Tech 0, Seaforth High 2