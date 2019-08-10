Cornwall poised for Test debut against India

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Popular off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is set to make his long-awaited Test debut after being named in a 13-man squad to face India in the two-match rubber, which bowls off later this month.

The burly 26-year-old is the only new face in the squad, which includes uncapped batsman Shamarh Brooks, who was a part of the squad for the England series in the Caribbean earlier this year but did not feature.

Regular captain Jason Holder will continue at the helm of the side which stunned England 2-1 in the three-match series back in February, to retain the Ashes for the first time in a decade.

Cornwall has been the region's leading off-spinner in recent seasons, having taken 260 wickets from 55 first-class matches at an average of 24, while dominating for West Indies “A” and domestic franchise Leeward Islands Hurricanes. He has also scored a hundred and 13 half-centuries, and averages 24.

However, he had been ignored repeatedly, with many believing his size — he stands six feet, four inches and weighed nearly 300 pounds — to be the reason behind his non-selection.

But Cornwall's returns have been outstanding ever since he burst onto the first-class scene with a scintillating 95 off 94 balls on debut against Jamaica at Sabina Park five years ago.

That season, the Antiguan lashed his maiden first-class hundred — a breathless 101 not out off 84 balls against Trinidad and Tobago — as he finished with 357 runs and 29 wickets at 26 runs apiece, from just seven games.

The following season, Cornwall gathered 367 runs along with 48 wickets at an average of 22 and followed up in the 2016/17 campaign with 388 runs and 41 wickets.

Picked for West Indies A's tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, Cornwall snatched 23 wickets at 19 apiece and was similarly outstanding with 14 wickets when Sri Lanka “A” toured the following year.

Cornwall was also at his best last year, grabbing 19 wickets at an average of 18 as West Indies “A” stunned a strong England Lions side in a four-day “Test” series in the region.

Repeated snubs by selectors did nothing to quench his thirst as he claimed 25 wickets from six matches in the 2017/18 domestic tournament and last season led with 54 wickets and 419 runs.

Interim chairman of selectors Robert Haynes, who took over from Courtney Browne last April in a shake-up of the selection panel, said Cornwall's record was difficult to ignore.

“Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” Haynes said in a release.

“We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce. He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution.”

Cornwall said recently he was involved in a special programme overseen by Trinidadian trainer Ronald Rogers, as he sought to address his overall fitness.

Missing from the winning side that featured against England is fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is recovering from injury, and Haynes said it was important that the player be afforded time to make a full return to fitness.

“Alzarri is undergoing remedial work and we are monitoring his recovery, but we do not think he is ready yet to last five days of a gruelling Test match,” Haynes explained.

“He represents a key part of West Indies future and we do not want to rush him back. We have two important series coming up later in the year in India, and we want to be very careful how his recovery is managed.”

West Indies take on India in the opening Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 22 before travelling to Jamaica for the second Test at Sabina Park starting eight days later.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Shane Dowrich, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks.