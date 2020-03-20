Coronavirus throws domino tournament in doubt

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) on the island, which has caused the death of one person so far, Humbert Davis, first vice-president of the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB), said that the 2020 Kington & St Andrew Region Business House Competition has been postponed until further notice.

The coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, has led to the lockdown of many business places, the introduction of travel bans, and has seen people tracked down, tested, and in some cases, quarantined for 14 days.

Since emerging in China in December of last year, the virus has spread to more than 157 countries and local authorities are taking unprecedented steps to help prevent the spread of the virus that has caused more than 8,245 deaths around the world.

The competition was scheduled to pose off in late April and end in early August with the closing ceremony, but with the ban on large gatherings imposed by the Government, the outcome of the tournament is in doubt.

“Based on news reports and messages from the Ministry of Health and Wellness it is a concern regarding the COVID-19. Since the first imported confirmed case in Jamaica on March 9, there are now 15 cases confirmed which has resulted in one death.

“We at the NADB are actively considering a possible cancellation of the 2020 NADB Business House Domino Competition. The Ministry of Health & Wellness recommendation is that all group gatherings should be discouraged and non-essential travel is discouraged. The health minister also recommends that the public adheres to the infection prevention and control measures.

“Domino is a game that draws crowd as people on a whole love the game and so large group gathering would be present. As a result, we are currently observing protocol,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

Davis shared that there is a possibility that the tournament will be put off until next year.

“We are going to watch and see how things unfold and make a final decision early next month. If all being well at that time, then we will go forward with the competition with a late start in 2020. If not, then the competition will be cancelled until next year, April 2021.

“We are kindly asking our business house community to take this COVID-19 seriously and put plans and procedures in place to reduce the risk to staff, customers, and stakeholders to become infected with the virus,” Davis said.