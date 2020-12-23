Correction

In yesterday's edition of the Daily Observer, in the story Jamaica benefits from Japan generosity ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games, Mr Takeshi Takano was referred to as resident representative of Jamaica International Cooperation Agency instead of Japan International Cooperation Agency. We regret the error and apologise to all concerned.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT