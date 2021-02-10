CORRECTION

In yesterday's edition, we incorrectly stated that American Tamari Davis and Jamaican Veronica Campbell Brown ran times of 7.19 seconds and 7.43 seconds, respectively, for a 60m race at the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex on Saturday. In fact, those were the times after the heats. Davis ran a personal best 7.18 seconds and Campbell Brown ran 7.34 seconds in the final.

